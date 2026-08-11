Way Too Early Predictions For Tom Holland's Spider-Man 5
Contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"
The box-office dominance of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" has barely begun, and already, fans are looking to the horizon, theorizing about what's next for Tom Holland's Spider-Man. The "Brand New Day" post-credits scene teases another space adventure for the web-slinger, which many believe will manifest in the upcoming "Avengers: Secret Wars." But what about the theoretical "Spider-Man 5"? Check out the video above for our full breakdown.
While speculation is always fun, Holland himself has given us some clues to the future of the franchise. In a recent interview with 1Live, the actor was asked what question he would ask himself regarding his MCU role, to which he enticingly responded, "I guess it would be, 'When will we get Miles Morales?' [That] would be the question I would ask, because I know the answer."
If that's true, it means that Marvel Studios could have plans for the popular Peter Parker protégé in live-action, beyond his current role as star of the animated "Spider-Verse" films. The multiverse climax aspect of "Doomsday" and "Secret Wars" would be a natural place to introduce the character. It's also worth noting that the similarly multiversal "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse" is currently slated to release on June 18, 2027 — six months before the latter "Avengers" film. But of course, Miles Morales isn't the only big addition that could be coming in "Spider-Man 5."
Could the next Spider-Man film have a Sinister Six crossover?
For years, Sony has been trying to build out its own interconnected Spider-Man film universe, but a run of duds — "Morbius," "Madame Web," and "Kraven the Hunter" — have stalled that premise. Still, the studio surely hopes to maintain its hold on the web-adjacent corner of the Marvel IP, and some sort of crossover is still possible. Alternatively, the studio could scrap those plans entirely and rework new versions of some of the characters for "Spider-Man 5," with many hoping for a true Sinister Six showdown on the big screen.
In fairness, "No Way Home" delivered something in that vein. But it wasn't the proper supervillain clubhouse we know and love from the comics. There's also the unresolved plot thread from the end of "No Way Home," when Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock left a strand of the Venom symbiote loose on the main MCU Earth.
For now, "Spider-Man 5" is unconfirmed, and Holland has hedged on whether or not the future of the character involves another solo outing. But with "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" earning such strong reviews and doing lucrative business, you'd think that Kevin Feige would want to do a follow-up. For more predictions on how all these different pieces could come together, watch the full video above.