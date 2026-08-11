Way Too Early Predictions For Tom Holland's Spider-Man 5

Contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"

The box-office dominance of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" has barely begun, and already, fans are looking to the horizon, theorizing about what's next for Tom Holland's Spider-Man. The "Brand New Day" post-credits scene teases another space adventure for the web-slinger, which many believe will manifest in the upcoming "Avengers: Secret Wars." But what about the theoretical "Spider-Man 5"? Check out the video above for our full breakdown.

While speculation is always fun, Holland himself has given us some clues to the future of the franchise. In a recent interview with 1Live, the actor was asked what question he would ask himself regarding his MCU role, to which he enticingly responded, "I guess it would be, 'When will we get Miles Morales?' [That] would be the question I would ask, because I know the answer."

If that's true, it means that Marvel Studios could have plans for the popular Peter Parker protégé in live-action, beyond his current role as star of the animated "Spider-Verse" films. The multiverse climax aspect of "Doomsday" and "Secret Wars" would be a natural place to introduce the character. It's also worth noting that the similarly multiversal "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse" is currently slated to release on June 18, 2027 — six months before the latter "Avengers" film. But of course, Miles Morales isn't the only big addition that could be coming in "Spider-Man 5."