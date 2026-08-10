5 Best Wes Craven Horror Movies, Ranked

Wes Craven created two of the most iconic horror franchises in history and inspired generations of filmmakers with his subversive approach. Looking back through a filmography which began with the controversial "Last House on the Left," you see Craven was also restlessly experimental, hopping between genres and creatively integrating horror into films aimed at audiences who would never see them.

For every "Nightmare on Elm Street," "Scream," or "The Hills Have Eyes" franchise entry, there are bizarre DC comics adaptations ("Swamp Thing"), Eddie Murphy studio comedies ("Vampire in Brooklyn"), and even a Meryl Streep Oscar vehicle ("Music of the Heart"). He was a master of horror, but never wanted to be stuck in one lane, which is probably why his slasher movies are among the best, incorporating black comedy, supernatural themes, and more to elevate above the rest.

For this list, we went to Letterboxd to determine which five of Craven's horror efforts have the highest average rating from users. To ensure some variety, we only included the highest rated entry of any Craven franchise -– this list would be far less interesting if it were comprised exclusively of Scream and Elm Street movies. We then ranked based on our personal preferences from least-to-most favorite, rather than their critical ratings or Rotten Tomatoes scores.

There are no bad films here, but we have a softer spot for some more than others ...