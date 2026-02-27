Scream 7 Review: A Stab In The Back For Die-Hard Fans

This is far from the only aspect of lazy screenwriting, as there was clear potential throughout Kevin Williamson's screenplay to directly satirize current Hollywood trends that have become prevalent outside the horror genre. The plot this time is triggered by a killer using AI to resurrect people who have died in-universe, which feels like an open invitation to skewer Tinseltown's current obsession with replacing actors with amateur technology. Quite fittingly for a movie whose promotional campaign featured an app where you could AI generate an image of Ghostface sneaking up on you, there is a reluctance to explore and parody this topic even as it's at the center of the story, treating the technological aspect of the whodunnit with a genuine reverence that almost feels like a defense of the technology.

Yes, we know that AI hasn't been used, and that Matthew Lillard really is hamming it up in a performance so cringe-inducing that it made me briefly think that Quentin Tarantino had a point to label him one of the three worst actors in SAG. But in-universe, the technology is so convincing that the movie eventually takes a detour to a mental institution, as Sidney and Gale need to investigate whether Stu really did survive. It's an odd case of a movie not using AI, but framing a narrative around the idea of AI becoming so advanced it will eventually be indistinguishable to the human eye — an argument only made by people who can't see that everything AI generated is utter slop. "Scream 7" is the kind of bad movie AI couldn't make, in that its failures in storytelling and meta movie commentary are all due to sheer laziness on the creative team's part when it comes down to developing any idea past its bare bones.

The "Scream" movies exist to comment on the horror genre, and stripping that away from the formula creates something unremarkable. Yes, Williamson can stage some decent set pieces as a franchise veteran, although he commits the same sin as "Scream VI" when it comes to a lack of conviction in killing off characters, making the whole endeavor feel lacking in stakes. Gale got stabbed lord knows how many times in the ultraviolent previous film (which Looper also reviewed), and here she functions as if she only fell off her bike; other characters are brutally assaulted in this movie and are back at work within a couple of hours. If we're not poking fun at the inherent silliness of this, like a good "Scream" movie should, then all we're left with is a slasher too afraid to twist the knife.

