Cillian Murphy Thinks One Of His Movies Isn't Very Good

Over the last two decades, Cillian Murphy has become one of the best actors in the industry. While he's finally getting his due after playing the titular role in Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," fans just discovering the performer have plenty of great stuff to check out.

Though, according to the actor, you can probably skip his 2005 thriller, "Red Eye." Directed by horror icon Wes Craven, the film follows a woman named Lisa (Rachel McAdams), who is accosted by a stranger she sits next to on a flight. "I love Rachel McAdams, and we had fun making it," Murphy told GQ. "But I don't think it's a good movie. It's a good B movie."

All the same, the actor opened up about what drew him to the project. "I think it's the duality of it. It's why I wanted to play it. That two thing," he explained. "The nice guy and the bad guy in one. The only reason it appealed to me is you could do that. That turn, you know?"

It's easy to see what Murphy means regarding his "Red Eye" performance. The movie starts like a meet-cute; Lisa is stuck at the airport, waiting for an overdue flight after a long day, and she keeps running into the handsome and charming Jackson Rippner (in case you thought this movie was taking itself too seriously).