Every Marvel Movie And TV Show Spider-Man: Brand New Day Sets Up

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" teases many things, and does so in ways that aren't necessarily easy to decipher. For one, the "Brand New Day" post-credits scene suggests that Spider-Man is heading into space once again. The film also sows the seeds of Peter Parker's solo movie future by reconnecting him with MJ (Zendaya) and Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon).

With "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" on the way, there's every chance that the "Brand New Day" post-credits scene in particular teases Spidey's future there. There are also several developments with other characters that may hint at whats to come. Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner ends up in psychiatric care, which could come into play eventually. The presence of the Hand, Punisher (Jon Bernthal), and the New York City interim mayor Sheila Rivera (Zabryna Guevara) all point towards "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 3, given that all are major players in Daredevil's (Charlie Cox) live-action adventures.

This, of course, is likely just scratching the surface. Virtually anything in the movie could be a stealth setup for a major future project, and Looper's video above will inform you of the most likely directions the MCU will head following the events of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day."