What Spider-Man: Brand New Day Sets Up For Avengers: Doomsday And Secret Wars

Contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" might scale things back from the supersized multiversal chaos of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," but that doesn't mean Tom Holland's latest solo outing is any less meaningful in the grand scheme of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, "Brand New Day" does a surprising amount of heavy lifting when it comes to subtly setting things up ahead of "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars," and Looper's video above will detail all the ways it tees up those two team-up movies.

"Brand New Day" has plenty of Easter eggs only true Marvel fans will notice, some of which are simply nods at the grander Spider-Man mythos. Others, however, tease future developments in the MCU, from the suspiciously leaderless Hand wandering around without proper guidance ahead of "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 3 to the off-world tease of the "Brand New Day" post-credits scene that almost certainly ties into the upcoming "Avengers" movies. The real trick, then, is to interpret all these hints in a way that makes sense.