What Spider-Man: Brand New Day Sets Up For Avengers: Doomsday And Secret Wars
Contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"
"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" might scale things back from the supersized multiversal chaos of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," but that doesn't mean Tom Holland's latest solo outing is any less meaningful in the grand scheme of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, "Brand New Day" does a surprising amount of heavy lifting when it comes to subtly setting things up ahead of "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars," and Looper's video above will detail all the ways it tees up those two team-up movies.
"Brand New Day" has plenty of Easter eggs only true Marvel fans will notice, some of which are simply nods at the grander Spider-Man mythos. Others, however, tease future developments in the MCU, from the suspiciously leaderless Hand wandering around without proper guidance ahead of "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 3 to the off-world tease of the "Brand New Day" post-credits scene that almost certainly ties into the upcoming "Avengers" movies. The real trick, then, is to interpret all these hints in a way that makes sense.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day introduces an important new character
Of course, Spider-Man himself remains a big focal point of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he's far from the only important character in the movie. By the time the ending of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" arrives, we've spent time with several important figures who will no doubt have vital roles to play going forward, including one brand new character: Jean Grey (Sadie Sink), the movie's misunderstood antagonist who's on her way to become a core member of the MCU version of the X-Men.
There's also Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), whose cosy banya hangout belies her lofty position as the leader of the New Avengers, as well as Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and his Hulk persona. And that's without mentioning Frank "The Punisher" Castle (Jon Bernthal) on the street-level side of things. Developments surrounding these characters means "Brand New Day" might have moved some fairly interesting pieces in the "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" puzzle, and Looper's video above will let you know just how things are shaping up as the Multiverse Saga nears its climax.