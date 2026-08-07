The Biggest Problem With Spider-Man: Brand New Day That Nobody Is Talking About

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is quite literally a brand new day for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "Brand New Day" is breaking box office records left and right while racking up largely positive reviews, including here at Looper. But there's one thing in the movie we just can't overlook due to how bizarre it is, and our video above has all the details.

Jean Grey (Sadie Sink) has the power to hop into people's minds and control their bodies. To taunt Peter (Tom Holland), she goads him into chasing her while she's inside the body of an old man, and she eventually leads her poor host onto the street where he's struck by a car. This is baffling for two reasons. Firstly, it's a dark turn for Jean pretty early in the film. Yes, we learn later that the Department of Damage Control kidnapped her sister, so it's understandable she'd get violent. That said, it would be one thing to threaten someone within Damage Control, but that was just a random guy she killed (or at least horribly maimed).

Then there's Peter's reaction. He immediately sets out to chase Jean Grey, who's on her way to MJ (Zendaya) and doesn't bother to check in on the victim. Peter clearly has a lot on his mind with Jean trying to control MJ and his bodily mutations, but Spider-Man leaving a victim unattended for just isn't the Spider-Man we know and love.