The Biggest Problem With Spider-Man: Brand New Day That Nobody Is Talking About
"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is quite literally a brand new day for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "Brand New Day" is breaking box office records left and right while racking up largely positive reviews, including here at Looper. But there's one thing in the movie we just can't overlook due to how bizarre it is, and our video above has all the details.
Jean Grey (Sadie Sink) has the power to hop into people's minds and control their bodies. To taunt Peter (Tom Holland), she goads him into chasing her while she's inside the body of an old man, and she eventually leads her poor host onto the street where he's struck by a car. This is baffling for two reasons. Firstly, it's a dark turn for Jean pretty early in the film. Yes, we learn later that the Department of Damage Control kidnapped her sister, so it's understandable she'd get violent. That said, it would be one thing to threaten someone within Damage Control, but that was just a random guy she killed (or at least horribly maimed).
Then there's Peter's reaction. He immediately sets out to chase Jean Grey, who's on her way to MJ (Zendaya) and doesn't bother to check in on the victim. Peter clearly has a lot on his mind with Jean trying to control MJ and his bodily mutations, but Spider-Man leaving a victim unattended for just isn't the Spider-Man we know and love.
Fans have theories to justify the odd Spider-Man: Brand New Day scene
If you watched Looper's Jean Grey explainer prior to "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," then you probably know that Jean Grey can get a little villainous in the comics. However, that typically occurs when she's under the influence of the cosmic force fans know as the Dark Phoenix. In "Brand New Day," she breaks bad when she's still a pretty normal girl, albeit one trying to rescue her sister. But her brief foray into villainy here may have some worthwhile ramifications going into the inevitable X-Men movie.
Redditor u/bigwreck94 suggests that Jean isn't evil in the scene, just misguided: "This is a Jean Grey without the guidance of Charles Xavier. Not only does she not have the pacifist morals of Xavier's teachings, but she also doesn't have the full understanding and control of her abilities that his teachings provide." Jean may have tried to kill that man because she doesn't know any better. She sees Spider-Man working with Damage Control and wants him to back off so that she can save her sister.
And this moment, as well as Jean freezing a large chunk of New York in the film's climax, could factor into a later X-Men movie. Traditionally, the world has feared mutants, even the X-Men who are trying to help them. But if a member of the X-Men is someone who hurt so many people, it would give humanity a solid reason to be fearful of them. Jean Grey will have to redeem herself in the MCU's X-Men movie to show that she's become a different person. Watch Looper's video above to see how others have reacted to that controversial "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" moment.