The Rings Of Power Season 3 Has A Surprising Connection To The Two Towers

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3 is incoming, and Amazon Studios used San Diego Comic-Con to kick off the promotional cycle for the new season. In a flurry of Hall H news, we discovered that the new season is going to get really dark as Sauron finally forges the One Ring. He's also going to enslave an ennead of men with the Nine Rings, fell-beasts will be in focus, and the Balrog is shockingly going to get a voice for the first time.

In the midst of all the horrifying hubbub, the studio also released a short on how the creatures and monsters of the new season were brought to life. In it, tucked in the midst of the spectacle, Gandalf actor Daniel Weyman says (via IGN), "I am taken across the desert on this giant Mûmakil. It's got war armor on it." It's an exciting idea, a Wizard on a war elephant — and it turns out that it comes directly from Tolkien's own pen.

In "The Two Towers," when Frodo and Sam are trying to decide if they should try to sneak into Mordor through the heavily guarded Black Gate or follow Gollum to Shelob's lair, Frodo says, "I wish we had a thousand oliphaunts with Gandalf on a white one at their head ... Then we'd break a way into this evil land, perhaps. But we've not; just our own tired legs. That's all."

Moments later, the Hobbit hero agrees to go with Gollum. Moments before, though? Sam Gamgee recites a ridiculous poem about the mythical creatures Hobbits call oliphaunts. Another word for them? Mûmakil. That's right. Gandalf on top of a giant elephant ancestor in "The Rings of Power" connects straight back to Frodo's wishful thinking in "The Two Towers."