The Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power Season 3's Balrog Voice Actor Will Shock You

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" shared a lot of things about Season 3 during their Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con (which we covered here on Looper). Among a flurry of actor names, new characters, and even an exciting new trailer, was the splashy announcement that newcomer Simon Pegg will be voicing a character in the show. Who, you ask? The Balrog itself.

The crowd got a special sneak peek at the coming demonic horror via a featurette about how the show's creators brought the creatures to life in Season 3. Standing out amid a parade of Mûmakil and Fell-beasts was the fiery Balrog, a character that will, for the first time, speak with a voice of its own.

Durin's Bane first captured the public eye in Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring" film, where it brought the whips and the fire in battle with Ian McKellen's Gandalf on the Bridge of Khazad-dûm. The Balrog showed up again briefly in the opening moments of "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers," but it hasn't gotten much more screen time in the quarter of a century since — that is, with the exception of "The Rings of Power." The show brought in the Balrog for a brief moment in Season 1 when the beast woke up from slumber. In Season 2, it emerged from hiding, killing King Durin III (Peter Mullan) in battle before the season ended. In all that time, the fiery demon never spoke a word. That's going to change when Season 3 arrives in November.