The Rings Of Power Season 3 Is Making One Change Fans Have Wanted For Years

"The Rings of Power" has been busy, with its first two seasons following a smorgasbord of storylines that span Middle-earth and beyond. For a show that already had its hands full trying to communicate a vast and complex section of Tolkien's legendarium, the sheer number of disconnected narratives had a tendency to make it even harder for casual viewers to keep up. One section of the plot that kept claiming a bit too much screen time was the storyline of the Harfoots. But that's about to change.

"It was time for them to take a little bit more of a backseat," showrunner JD Payne told Empire Magazine (via fan site Fellowship of Fans). He did add, "I will also say: never count a Halfling out," but that initial statement, and the absence of all Halfling cast members in the promotional circuit so far, seem to confirm that the half-pint heroes really will be sitting on the sidelines — at least for Season 3.

The Hobbit ancestors had a significant storyline so far, one that involved a magical Stranger (Daniel Weyman) landing in their backyard, only to eventually be confirmed in his real identity as Gandalf. Apart from that, there were some cute scenes and interesting hints at the group's Shire-dwelling heroic potential. But taken as a whole, there just wasn't much there — especially compared to the gigantic events going on in other areas of Middle-earth.