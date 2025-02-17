The Rings Of Power: Who Is The Dark Wizard?

When "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 2 aired in late 2024, a smorgasbord of new faces joined the Second Age story. Some of these were classic canon characters, like Tom Bombadil and a younger version of Shelob. Others were brand-new inventions. And then there were the semi-canon characters who might be connected to the source material: In Season 1, Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) is in this category until he is revealed to be Sauron in disguise. Season 2 follows the same tactic with Daniel Weyman's The Stranger — until he is confirmed as Gandalf in the finale.

As we move toward a now-greenlit Season 3, one character remains trapped in the limbo of the unknown more than any other: the Dark Wizard. This being might be one of J.R.R. Tolkien's two Blue Wizards, the less likely choice of Radagast the Brown, or another option. However, the magic-wielding Eastern leader, played by the talented Ciarán Hinds, remained unnamed when the finale end credits rolled. Everyone simply referred to him as "the Dark Wizard."

As far as the Dark Wizard directly correlating to a character in the author's writings, there is none. Tolkien certainly created characters like Saruman, who were "dark" in their behavior, and darkness is often associated with other evil things in his writings too. Orcs like the dark. Sauron is called the Dark Lord and covers the skies with darkness before attacking Minas Tirith in "The Lord of the Rings." Even the Dwarves like the dark. In "The Hobbit," they quite literally tell Bilbo, "We like the dark [...] dark for dark business!" The one thing the Oxford professor didn't write about, though, was a Dark Wizard. Who is he, then? Let's break down our options.