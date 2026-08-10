Everything Spider-Man: Brand New Day Changed From Marvel Comics
"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" has plenty of Easter eggs related to the Marvel Cinematic Universe that hint towards the franchise's future. But how accurate is it to Marvel Comics? Looper dug deep, and you can check out our video above to see just how many liberties the movie took.
First off, it's worth comparing how "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" relates to the comic run of the same name. "Brand New Day" follows the "One More Day" arc, one of the most controversial stories in Marvel Comics history. In "One More Day," Aunt May gets shot, and Peter and Mary Jane make a deal with Mephisto to bring her back. He does it, but only on the condition that he makes the world forget about Peter and MJ's marriage as well as Peter's secret identity, which he revealed during "Civil War."
"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" does follow the ramifications of Peter (Tom Holland) making the world forget his identity. However, the film follows up on the ending of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" where Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) cast a spell to make the world forget Peter Parker to restore balance to the multiverse. Sadly, he doesn't also bring Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) back to life, so when "Brand New Day" starts, Peter is completely on his own, with no May or MJ (Zendaya).
Spider-Man: Brand New Day changes William Metzger and Sara Grey
"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" may have similar themes to the "Brand New Day" arc, but other aspects got total makeovers. William Metzger (Tramell Tillman) is the director of the Department of Damage Control in the film. He oversees the kidnapping, torture, and ultimate death of Sara Grey (Olivia Booth-Ford), which results in Jean Grey (Sadie Sink) coming after him. Metzger barely factors into the comics, but there, he led an anti-mutant militia and publishes The Militia Press. Given how he's on the run by the end of "Brand New Day," he'll likely become more radicalized in his hatred of mutants, and maybe we'll see him publish that paper down the line.
Speaking of Sara Grey, she's also a radical departure from the comics. In "Brand New Day," she has the same telepathic abilities as Jean. Throughout much of her time in the comics, she's powerless but remains supportive of Jean and other mutants. That recently changed with the release of 2025's "Phoenix" #10 from Stephanie Phillips and Alessandro Miracolo. Following her death, Jean uses the Phoenix Force to resurrect her out of her memories. Sara assumes the moniker Beacon and gains the ability to activate latent powers within mutants.
The MCU has always acted as more of a rough outline rather than a strict adaptation of the comics. But if you want to see where else "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" deviates, check out Looper's video above.