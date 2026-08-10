Everything Spider-Man: Brand New Day Changed From Marvel Comics

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" has plenty of Easter eggs related to the Marvel Cinematic Universe that hint towards the franchise's future. But how accurate is it to Marvel Comics? Looper dug deep, and you can check out our video above to see just how many liberties the movie took.

First off, it's worth comparing how "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" relates to the comic run of the same name. "Brand New Day" follows the "One More Day" arc, one of the most controversial stories in Marvel Comics history. In "One More Day," Aunt May gets shot, and Peter and Mary Jane make a deal with Mephisto to bring her back. He does it, but only on the condition that he makes the world forget about Peter and MJ's marriage as well as Peter's secret identity, which he revealed during "Civil War."

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" does follow the ramifications of Peter (Tom Holland) making the world forget his identity. However, the film follows up on the ending of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" where Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) cast a spell to make the world forget Peter Parker to restore balance to the multiverse. Sadly, he doesn't also bring Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) back to life, so when "Brand New Day" starts, Peter is completely on his own, with no May or MJ (Zendaya).