Spider-Man's Most Controversial Romance Story Still Divides Marvel Fans

While fans of the "Spider-Man" movies are well aware of Peter Parker's love interests Gwen Stacy and Mary Jane (MJ) Watson, the superhero has had other romantic relationships in the comics. Some make sense, some have been a little on the odd side (thanks to the use of spider pheromones), but there is one that continues to divide fans because she just seemed like a poor replacement for MJ. Carlie Cooper, a forensic scientist with the New York City Police Department introduced during the "Brand New Day" arc, met Peter through work and the two dated for a time.

"Carlie Cooper was primarily meant to be MJ's replacement due to the editorial staff's idiotic grudge against Peter and MJ being married," Reddit user Key-Strain-1394 wrote in a discussion thread about the relatively obscure character. The previous "One More Day" arc presented an alternate timeline in which the couple weren't married, leading them to date as adults but ultimately remain friends, leaving space for a new romantic interest for Parker. The relationship with Carlie then started, only for her to break up with him because she found out his Spider-Man identity.

There are some that do think that, if Peter and MJ weren't going to work out, Carlie was the next best option. "Carlie Cooper for me, was the girlfriend that still had great chemistry with Peter. If it wasn't gonna be MJ, it had to be Carlie for me," Reddit user duldi wrote.