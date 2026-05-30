Spider-Man's Most Controversial Romance Story Still Divides Marvel Fans
While fans of the "Spider-Man" movies are well aware of Peter Parker's love interests Gwen Stacy and Mary Jane (MJ) Watson, the superhero has had other romantic relationships in the comics. Some make sense, some have been a little on the odd side (thanks to the use of spider pheromones), but there is one that continues to divide fans because she just seemed like a poor replacement for MJ. Carlie Cooper, a forensic scientist with the New York City Police Department introduced during the "Brand New Day" arc, met Peter through work and the two dated for a time.
"Carlie Cooper was primarily meant to be MJ's replacement due to the editorial staff's idiotic grudge against Peter and MJ being married," Reddit user Key-Strain-1394 wrote in a discussion thread about the relatively obscure character. The previous "One More Day" arc presented an alternate timeline in which the couple weren't married, leading them to date as adults but ultimately remain friends, leaving space for a new romantic interest for Parker. The relationship with Carlie then started, only for her to break up with him because she found out his Spider-Man identity.
There are some that do think that, if Peter and MJ weren't going to work out, Carlie was the next best option. "Carlie Cooper for me, was the girlfriend that still had great chemistry with Peter. If it wasn't gonna be MJ, it had to be Carlie for me," Reddit user duldi wrote.
Carlie Cooper divides the fans in many ways
Fans aren't only miffed about the writers' use of Carlie Cooper as an MJ substitute. Many are disappointed that she seemingly was going to have a larger role in the comics, only for her story to fall flat after her relationship with Peter Parker ended. "She could have been a bigger and better character if she wasn't just meant to be MJ's fill in," Reddit user Key-Strain-1394 also commented.
Cooper is tortured by Green Goblin, who wants to know Spider-Man's identity, but when she doesn't give that information up, she becomes a creature known as Monster, with her true personality subsumed. Specifically, in an effort to get her to share what she knows, Goblin sprays the Goblin formula on her, which results her in becoming a member of the Goblin Army. While she is eventually saved, it also causes her to remove Spider-Man from her life, though she does join a support group for superhero loved ones and friends.
Some argue that she is one of the new characters they do remember, even if she wasn't used to her full potential, with Reddit user MJM_Stillanerd writing that "as bland as she was, was actually way more memorable and less of a footnote compared to some of the other Brand New Day characters." That said, no matter how you feel about the character, Carlie's romance with Parker still causes controversy among fans today.