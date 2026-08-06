Ted Lasso Season 4 Repeats A Key Mistake From The Show's Past

Contains spoilers for "Ted Lasso" Season 4, Episode 1 — "Home"

The welcome (if uneven) "Ted Lasso" Season 4 brings back Apple TV's pandemic-era comfort watch phenomenon, and shows that the series still relies heavily on vibes and character interactions. Unfortunately, it also returns to one of the show's recurring flaws in its very first episode. There are many heartwarming "Ted Lasso" moments, and at its best, the show excels in economical storytelling that lets said moments breathe and flow. Unfortunately, "Ted Lasso" has also been known to put heavy focus on storylines that are so incredibly predictable that they can feel like a chore — and "Home" stumbles mustache first at this exact pitfall.

We know that Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) is rejoining AFC Richmond to coach the women's team. That's the whole premise of the season. He's seen doing so in the Season 4 trailer, which begins with Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) welcoming him back in the Richmond dressing room. This is not a matter of tension.

Yet, for some reason, "Home" spends its entire runtime meandering in Ted's native Kansas City without any real stakes, trying to create some drama from his hesitance to accept the job. Yes, it's fun to catch up with the characters. But since every major plot thread of the episode hinges on convincing the viewer that Ted might say no to the job that we already know he'll take, the entire series premiere is effectively spinning its wheels.