Ted Lasso And Buffy The Vampire Slayer Star Anthony Head Dead At 72

Anthony Head, the English actor who mentored a vampire slayer and watched over her Scooby Gang as Rupert Giles on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," has passed away at the age of 72. His daughters, Emily and Daisy, released a statement declaring how the actor died peacefully in his home as a result of pneumonia complications while surrounded by his family.

Their statement continued (via The Sun), "Our grief is far greater than the hole he has left behind, but we know his legacy will live on, in the shows he was a part of, and in the audiences that love them. How lucky we are to know we are able to watch him doing what he loved, even when he is no longer with us."

In addition to "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," Head also appeared on the sketch comedy series "Little Britain" and most recently as the antagonistic Rupert Mannion on "Ted Lasso." But with a rich filmography that goes back to the 1980s, Head touched the hearts of people around the globe, from all generations, and he will be sorely missed.