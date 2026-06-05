Ted Lasso And Buffy The Vampire Slayer Star Anthony Head Dead At 72
Anthony Head, the English actor who mentored a vampire slayer and watched over her Scooby Gang as Rupert Giles on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," has passed away at the age of 72. His daughters, Emily and Daisy, released a statement declaring how the actor died peacefully in his home as a result of pneumonia complications while surrounded by his family.
Their statement continued (via The Sun), "Our grief is far greater than the hole he has left behind, but we know his legacy will live on, in the shows he was a part of, and in the audiences that love them. How lucky we are to know we are able to watch him doing what he loved, even when he is no longer with us."
In addition to "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," Head also appeared on the sketch comedy series "Little Britain" and most recently as the antagonistic Rupert Mannion on "Ted Lasso." But with a rich filmography that goes back to the 1980s, Head touched the hearts of people around the globe, from all generations, and he will be sorely missed.
Anthony Head played heroes, villains, and everything in between
Anthony Head was born on February 20, 1964 in London, England. His mother was an actor, and he knew from a young age that he wanted to follow in her footsteps. As he told Metro in 2013, "When I was six I was in a little show my mother's friends organized, playing the Emperor in 'The Emperor's New Clothes.' I remember thinking: 'This is the business, this is what I want to do.'" He followed his passion into small roles on British television, but got his big break across the pond playing Rupert Giles on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."
Giles is one of the more likable characters on "Buffy," serving as a father figure to the titular character and providing all sorts of sardonic quips throughout the show's run. He parlayed that show's success into landing various film roles in "Repo! The Genetic Opera" and "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters." Having already returned to his native country for the sketch comedy "Little Britain" and to play Uther Pendragon in cult fave "Merlin," Head would also join the UK-based comedy "Ted Lasso," portraying the vindictive Rupert Mannion, ex-husband to the new owner of AFC Richmond, Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham).
Head enjoyed the opportunity to play a multifaceted villain, telling Awards Radar, "The fun of playing Rupert is the fact that there is there are so many levels. I love the fact that they nuanced him." The ending of "Ted Lasso" Season 3 sees Mannion get some much-due comeuppance, and it's unclear if Head filmed anything for Season 4 prior to his passing. Regardless, his body of work will speak for him for years yet to come.