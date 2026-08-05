Ted Lasso Season 4 Review: A Welcome, If Uneven, Return

The issue with the show's ambition, and widening its scope a bit, is a slight one, but it arrives when you realize just how many characters it's set to serve this time around. Even with the Richmond men's team largely relegated to cameo status (with the exception of Roy), there's just so much happening that the show sometimes gets bogged down and loses its narrative focus over the course of an episode. It helps that, for many of these characters, we already know and understand them, but over time it feels like even they are crowding out some of the newer characters, and that gets a little frustrating. But only a little. Throw in a few jokes and running gags that simply don't land as well as they should, and the occasional forced reference to the show's past, and there are some stumbles in Season 4.

Beyond those stumbles, though, lies a show that's lost none of its charm or ensemble energy. Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, and Jeremy Swift all slip back into their characters like they're putting on a favorite jacket, seamlessly re-integrating into the world of Richmond AFC, with some especially potent flourishes of meaning added for Keeley's story in particular this time around. The new players are the real treat, though. At first, it seems like Alice is simply there to be a female Roy Kent — the joyless pragmatist to Ted and Coach Beard's more fanciful approach — but she quickly warms up and reveals quirks and humor far beyond the archetype. Faye Marsay is lovely as a single mom turned budding soccer star; Abbie Hern steps up as the potential new superstar of the bunch; and the rest of the Lady Greyhounds add loads of charisma and humor to the equation. Throw in a guest starring spot from the great Tracy Ullman, and there's something for everyone here.

If you come into "Ted Lasso" Season 4 expecting the same lightning in a bottle that made Season 1 such a rocketship for its cast and crew, you will be at least somewhat let down. You can't go home again, no matter what Ted says, and something about that initial spark of the series cannot be replicated. What we do get, though, is a thoughtful approach to reinvigorating the show, which becomes less about Ted and more about the people in his orbit, the ways in which they both embrace and push back against his way of doing things. When the new season does that, it's great. When it tries too hard to be the old show, it stumbles. Fortunately, the focus is largely on making something new, and that makes this season well worth your time.

"Ted Lasso" Season 4 premieres on Apple TV on August 5.