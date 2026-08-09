5 Fantasy Movies Better Than Their Rotten Tomatoes Scores

There are plenty of badly reviewed fantasy movies we could write about, but most deserve their reputations. For a genre where scale is the most important thing, there are countless cheap-looking efforts and middling attempts to adapt expansive source material. These deserve the reactions they receive from critics and audiences. However, there are exceptions to every rule, and the following five fantasy movies are more interesting than their cultural reputation would suggest. Each one was written off immediately with stinky reviews, but all deserve another look.

These are the failed franchise starters, radical remakes, and oddball originals from acclaimed directors, each of which were dismissed too quickly. In this feature, we're going to defend five personal favorites which are far more interesting (not to mention entertaining) than you'd expect from their original response. You might not agree with us — some of these are a hard sell — but they don't deserve a place in any worst-of list of the genre. They're all movies which deserve a more passionate cult following than they currently have, largely because they're unique.

To select these five films, we went purely based on Rotten Tomatoes scores, prioritizing those with the weakest critical ratings. They're not all widely trashed. Some received more middling reviews than outright stinky ones, but the underwhelming response all played a part in their reputations. We're here to try and correct the record, argue in their defense, and hopefully start their critical re-evaluations.