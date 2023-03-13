Hollywood Just Can't Get King Arthur Right (But Thanks To The Last Kingdom Author, There Is Hope)

You know the story: a "king," a stone, a wizard, a sword, a lake, another sword, some knights, a cup, a table, a princess, betrayals, a battle, a death, and a future resurrection. And you know the story of what happens when Hollywood tackles this tale: "You think you know the story," the trailer will say, "but this is the real one."

Inevitably, it isn't, because there's no such thing as "the real story" when it comes to the knotted mass of mythology, literature, history, and religious and cultural context in which the legend of "King" Arthur is inexorably bound. Despite this, plenty of texts have given us spectacular interpretations, but attempts to lift the legend from the page to the screen have been decidedly less successful. The reasons for this are as countless as the adaptations themselves, but tend to fall into one of three categories.

Firstly, screenwriters are often obliged to simplify and clarify, and Arthuriana is not a sub-genre that lends itself to such reductive pragmatism. Then there's the breadth and continual evolution of the "source material" itself (the Arthur of the 9th century Welsh monk Nennius is not the Arthur of Thomas Malory's "Le Morte d'Arthur" — the basis for most modern-day depictions). Finally, there's the issue of context and subtext, an issue most major productions fail to prioritize at all, much less adapt.

Enter: "The Last Kingdom" author Bernard Cornwell's Warlord Chronicles, and Bad Wolf's upcoming, 10-part adaptation of the trilogy's first novel, "The Winter King." Cornwell's structural, thematic, and historical approach to the narrative conquers each of these aforementioned obstacles, thus paving the way for what might well be "the holy grail" (or, cauldron) of Arthurian on-screen adaptation.