Why Masters Of The Universe Is 2026's Least Surprising Box Office Flop

In the classic "Masters of the Universe" adventures, Adam/He-Man could take on any threat he encountered in the magical land of Eternia. No matter what baddies like Skeletor cooked up, He-Man could handle it. However, not even this Mattel icon could conquer his greatest foe: moviegoer apathy. He-Man returned to multiplexes with the Travis Knight directorial effort "Masters of the Universe," which immediately cratered on opening weekend. Costing $170 million to make, "Universe" only grossed $29.43 million over its domestic bow. Its $24.65 million international debut was similarly poor, suggesting overseas audiences will not be able to save this one.

This North American debut put "Masters of the Universe" behind the domestic openings of infamous underperformers like "John Carter," "The Day the Earth Stood Still," and "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time." Coming in behind the domestic debut of "Daddy's Home 2" isn't a great indicator of profitability. For many, though, "Masters of the Universe" is 2026's least surprising box office misfire, with countless reasons for its financial outcome that anyone could see coming from miles away.

Said reasons suggest that a modern and costly live-action take on "Masters of the Universe" was always destined for box office infamy. Not even the mighty prowess of He-Man could save this movie from coming up short financially.