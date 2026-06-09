Why Masters Of The Universe Is 2026's Least Surprising Box Office Flop
In the classic "Masters of the Universe" adventures, Adam/He-Man could take on any threat he encountered in the magical land of Eternia. No matter what baddies like Skeletor cooked up, He-Man could handle it. However, not even this Mattel icon could conquer his greatest foe: moviegoer apathy. He-Man returned to multiplexes with the Travis Knight directorial effort "Masters of the Universe," which immediately cratered on opening weekend. Costing $170 million to make, "Universe" only grossed $29.43 million over its domestic bow. Its $24.65 million international debut was similarly poor, suggesting overseas audiences will not be able to save this one.
This North American debut put "Masters of the Universe" behind the domestic openings of infamous underperformers like "John Carter," "The Day the Earth Stood Still," and "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time." Coming in behind the domestic debut of "Daddy's Home 2" isn't a great indicator of profitability. For many, though, "Masters of the Universe" is 2026's least surprising box office misfire, with countless reasons for its financial outcome that anyone could see coming from miles away.
Said reasons suggest that a modern and costly live-action take on "Masters of the Universe" was always destined for box office infamy. Not even the mighty prowess of He-Man could save this movie from coming up short financially.
Lack of appeal to kids
"Masters of the Universe" is a based largely on a 1980s Filmation cartoon that appealed to youngsters back then. Eternia's denizens were once so beloved that He-Man's sidekick Orko even showed up with Alan Thicke in a video to help kids cope with divorce. Amazon MGM Studios and the other financiers behind Travis Knight's live-action film adaptation clearly hoped that a new generation of kids would fall in love with He-Man and friends.
Those hopes were obliterated the moment the opening night box office data came in. Only 4% of the debut audience was under the age of 12. This 2026 summertime title was resonating almost exclusively with nostalgic adults rather than a new generation of young fans. While recent triumphs like the "Backrooms" movie blew everyone away at the box office by being must-see titles for Gen Z and Gen Alpha moviegoers, "Masters of the Universe" had limited appeal to pre-existing, older Eternia devotees.
This ensured that "Masters of the Universe" had an extremely restricted audience to draw from. With this massive drawback, it's no wonder it couldn't go far at the box office.
Masters of the Universe cost too much to make
The 2020s have delivered many of the lowest-grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, with titles like "Thunderbolts*" falling short of expectations because of, among other problems, the international box office markets significantly shrinking. Big-budget action films full of CG and fan-service just aren't bringing in $400+ million overseas anymore. Even non-MCU 2010s tentpoles like "Terminator: Genisys" or "Pacific Rim" grossing $300+ million internationally are non-existent today. Budgets that would've been reasonable in 2017 or 2018 are a financial death sentence in 2026. This reality ended up biting "Masters of the Universe," which cost $170 million to produce.
That figure was always daunting for a feature kicking off rather than continuing a franchise. For comparison's sake, 2007's "Transformers" cost $151 million, while "Spider-Man: Far From Home" was made for $160 million. Still, a decade before its debut, "Masters of the Universe" might've had a shot at nearly doubling that price tag with a likely $400+ million worldwide gross. In the 2020s, though, even MCU movies aren't hitting that mark globally anymore, leaving "Masters of the Universe" with an even greater uphill climb to profitability.
In other words, Amazon MGM Studios' exorbitant budget basically guaranteed "Masters of the Universe" couldn't thrive financially in 2026.
Toy movies have a mixed box office track record
In September 2018, Mattel Films was launched as a division that could produce motion pictures based on properties, such as "Masters of the Universe." In the nearly decade since its launch, only two films, "Barbie" and "Masters of the Universe," have emerged from the label. The long history of movies based on toys that never happened speaks to how difficult it is translating childhood fixtures into silver screen attractions. Motion pictures based on toys have a mixed box office track record, which didn't help a movie like "Masters of the Universe" that needed all the breaks it could get.
While several "Transformers" installments, "The Lego Movie," and 2023's "Barbie" were box office smashes, they're major exceptions to the rule. "Snake Eyes," "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," "Max Steel," "Battleship," "Bratz: The Movie," "Ugly Dolls, "Playmobil: The Movie"– the list goes on. These financial failures had far greater issues to contend with than their source material, but coming from the world of toys certainly didn't help.
Rather than becoming another "Barbie" or "Lego Movie" exception, "Masters of the Universe" was yet another box office misfire for toy movie adaptations. No wonder Mattel Films has been so stagnant given this financial track record.
Fantasy movies can be a tough sell for general audiences
While Middle Earth, Harry Potter, and Disney live-action remakes tend to do massive numbers, countless fantasy movies lacking these brand names often bomb hard at the box office. Just ask the various 21st century "King Arthur" films, "Eragon," "Mortal Engines," "Pan," and countless other titles. For so many general audiences, fantasy looks like a bunch of "nerdy stuff" involving swords and castles.
The perception that had previously capsized "Jack the Giant Slayer" and "Dolittle" struck again with "Masters of the Universe." For many, swords and sorcery material is either too old-fashioned or thematically inaccessible. The sagas of Frodo Baggins and Harry Potter are the exceptions that highlight how often fantasy movies come up short financially. Not even the well reviewed 2023 feature "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" could upend this box office standard.
With fantasy movies so often stuck in a box office rut, "Masters of the Universe," a maximalist entry into this genre, was long destined to follow in the footsteps of "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" and "The BFG." Not even the Sword of Power could shatter this box office trend.
Jared Leto's terrible luck at the 2020s box office continues
Few actors in the 2020s have had the rotten box office luck of Jared Leto. Everywhere this Oscar-winning performer turns, financial turmoil follows. His 2021 crime drama "The Little Things" flopping could at least be chalked up partially to its simultaneous HBO Max premiere and the few theaters open at the time. Every other 2020s Leto feature, though, has had no such excuses. "Morbius," for instance, was a box office trainwreck. "Haunted Mansion," which featured Leto as The Hatbox Ghost, was also a non-starter in theaters.
As late as October 2025, "Tron: Ares" bombed at the box office, solidifying the modern perception of Leto's box office prowess. Any motion picture that Leto headlines in the 2020s now appeared destined for box office disaster. While Leto's name wasn't prominently featured in the movie's advertising, his major presence in the film as Skeletor was still widely known and openly talked about in pre-release interviews. Thus, "Universe" couldn't elude the bad luck that Leto-connected movies have endured.
Ironically, whereas he was totally snoozing through "Tron: Ares" and "Morbius," Leto's go-for-broke wickedness in his Skeletor performance is one of the major highlights of "Masters of the Universe." However, his recent abysmal box office track record claimed another costly victim with this Mattel adaptation.