The Shards Review: An Overloaded Ryan Murphy Thriller

"The Shards" takes place in 1981 Los Angeles, and focuses on a close-knit group of affluent teens who have minimal adult supervision and no shortage of drugs, sex, and parties to keep them busy. Bret Ellis (Igby Rigney) spends all of his time with his girlfriend Debbie Schaffer (Hayes Warner) and their friends Thom Wright (Graham Campbell) and Susan Reynolds (Kaia Gerber). But Bret has secrets: he's in love with Susan (who is in a serious relationship with Thom), and he also hooks up with men, unbeknownst to anyone else in his life.

The four friends are set to enter their senior year of high school when we meet them, and all hell breaks loose. It's the '80s, and in this time of serial killer infamy, the group has their own to worry about: the Trawler. (Now, this isn't a spoiler since it happens in the first episode, but if you're especially sensitive to violence against animals, I'd probably skip this show.) Combined with the arrival of an alluring and mysterious new student named Robert Mallory (Homer Gere), the group has plenty to worry about aside from simply graduating. Who will the Trawler target next? Does Robert know more about the horrific murders than he lets on? And what secrets is he hiding?

I don't know if I'd call the show camp. Ryan Murphy's projects have certainly earned the term in the past, and it basically feels like a trademark for him at this point. But "The Shards" seems to take itself too seriously for that label. The bigger issue is an overabundance of things happening. The source material is over 600 pages long, which becomes really obvious here when you break down all of the different plot threads weaving through the show; it's jarring to go from the brutal, gory story of the Trawler in one moment just to be dumped into the storyline about who'll win homecoming queen in the next. And while the individual plot points are entertaining, it doesn't always feel like a cohesive, well-planned narrative.