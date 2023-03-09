Ryan Murphy Needs To Stop Stabbing His Best Shows In The Back With Terrible Endings

Ending a show, as any maligned showrunner will tell you, ain't easy. For every finale that works beautifully, like "The Good Place" or even "The Sopranos" (yes, it's a good ending!), there's "How I Met Your Mother" or "Game of Thrones" lurking around the corner to just completely disappoint you. When it comes to something like an anthology series, this can be even trickier, as this one showrunner knows ... or apparently doesn't know, because he won't stop burning even his most loyal viewers.

Ryan Murphy is, if we're going to be blunt, one of the more frustrating showrunners working in television today. Despite creating career-defining work like "Glee," "American Horror Story," "American Crime Story," and "Ratched," among many others and some films to boot, Murphy is wildly divisive, whether fans are going to bat for his work or critics are deriding his latest project. Case in point is "Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," which dropped in 2022 and earned awards for its star Evan Peters ... but also received widespread criticism that all he was doing was glamorizing one of history's most brutal murderers.

Controversies aside, there's one indisputable fact about Murphy: he sucks at ending stories. Time and time again, whether it's a season of "American Horror Story" or a limited series like "The Watcher," Murphy likes to toss every single thought he has at the wall, let as much of it stick as possible, and then run away and leave a big old mess behind. Here's why Ryan Murphy needs to stop ruining his shows with crappy endings.