5 Worst Things Worf Ever Did On Star Trek, Ranked

It's one thing to say that Worf is somewhat impulsive on occasion. It's completely another to remember that this is a guy who's very happy to fire photon torpedoes at an unidentified ship, risking the lives of everyone on board.

Such a thing happens in the "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" Season 4 episode "Rules of Engagement," where Worf proves to be a little bit too trigger-happy for his own good while commanding the USS Defiant during an escort mission. When a ship suddenly deactivates its cloaking device in the vicinity, Worf's immediate reaction is to fire at it, without as much as confirming whether it's the kind of hostile Klingon vessel that he suspects it to be. Perhaps inevitably, it's a civilian ship, and the Klingons promptly demand that Worf stand trial, arguing that he has an uncontrollable desire to get revenge on the Klingon Empire over its slights on his family.

Of course, "Deep Space Nine" doesn't turn a main character into a mass murderer, and the whole "destroyed civilian vessel full of people" thing turns out to be a cunning setup attempt by the Klingons. Still, the fact that multiple characters call Worf out on his decision and seriously question the idea of his unquenchable bloodlust speaks volumes about his character. There's also the fact that Worf eventually tells the less than delighted Captain Sisko (Avery Brooks) that he was very much hoping to wreck some Klingons during the mission. In other words, Worf probably would have fired without looking regardless of the circumstances — he just happened to luck out when the Klingons decided to frame him, as opposed to running into a legitimate civilian ship.