10 Worst Episodes Of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

As several of the worst episodes of "Star Trek: The Original Series" will attest, the franchise has an uncomfortable storyline trend where a female guest character is locked in one awful scenario or another. "Second Sight" is the "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" take on the theme.

At a 6.2/10 on IMDb, "Second Sight" revolves around Fenna (Salli Richardson-Whitfield), who quickly becomes Benjamin Sisko's romantic interest. Or rather, it explicitly doesn't revolve around Fenna, who doesn't exist. She's a projection who only turns up when the telepath creating her, Nidell (Richardson-Whitfield), is under duress. If that wasn't complicated enough, Nidell is under duress a whole lot, seeing as she's trapped in a loveless marriage with no possibility for divorce, per the customs of her culture. In other words, Sisko isn't in love with a woman. He's in love with a psychic creation made by another woman, who's so frustrated with her situation that it's literally killing her.

On paper, the situation seems like it could have something interesting to say about the nature of love and companionship. Instead, it comes across as prolonged torment for both Sisko and Nidell, neither of whom deserves this kind of thing. Yes, Nidell's story ends on a positive note when her jerk husband (Richard Kiley) solves the big science problem of the episode (reigniting a dead star) at the cost of his own life. Still, it feels like a random and unsatisfying solution, especially since Nidell doesn't share Fenna's memories and Sisko is left alone.