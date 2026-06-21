5 Best Klingon Characters In Star Trek, Ranked

Christopher Lloyd's Commander Kruge has to fight tooth and nail for every inch of cultural real estate that he can master. As the main antagonist of "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock," he had to follow the beloved Khan (Ricardo Montalban) as a Star Trek movie villain. What's more, whenever Star Trek movies are ranked from best to worst, his film is virtually guaranteed to rank well below "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." Despite these drawbacks, Lloyd's portrayal of the driven Kruge shaped a fascinating character who might just be the best Klingon Star Trek villain to date.

Kruge is on this list for two reasons. On one hand, he's a smart, capable, and reasonably pragmatic commander of a Klingon Bird of Prey. He does his level best in a situation where he thinks the cards are heavily stacked against him, and is fully capable of showing his enemy a measure of respect.

On the other gauntlet-clad hand, his menacing presence is arguably the most prominent early example of the classic, scenery-chewing, "noble warrior" Klingon. He is petty and vicious, has little in the way of mercy, and eagerly welcomes his glorious death in battle. Both of these things make him a great Klingon character, whose final battle against James T. Kirk (William Shatner) is exactly the kind of fiery, deliciously overacted climax that the action-packed "The Search for Spock" deserves.