5 Best Foreign War Movies Of All Time, Ranked

There's more than one side to every story, and if you're exclusively watching American and British war movies, you're missing out on a wide range of incredible stories. From tales of life on the front lines, to horrifying, lived-in perspectives of civilians during war time, the five movies we'll discuss offer all the epic scale spectacle you're accustomed to from English language war movies, but with a less glamorous point of view. One that may feel truer to the facts, even. These aren't straightforward stories of heroes and villains, but complicated explorations of the people who have been sent to fight, and those who wind up stuck in the middle of it.

To select the definitive international war movies, a category so stacked we could have made this list several times, we consulted Letterboxd, IMDb, and various Reddit threads to determine which films had the highest average ratings, and which were cited the most by cinephiles as their favorites. From there, we ranked from our least-to-most favorite — but there's very little between the lowest and highest ranked movie here. All five of these films are essential viewing for any war movie fan, even if they're more punishing than the average Hollywood war epic.

We've missed out several incredible titles here, but for more recommendations, check out our list of the best war movies of the 21st century. There are a lot more titles there to put on your watchlist over there — but first, here are our all-time international favorites.