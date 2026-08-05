Ted Lasso Season 4 Premiere Reveals A Part Of Ted's Past We've Never Seen Before
Contains spoilers for "Ted Lasso" Season 4, Episode 1 — "Home"
Three years after what we all thought was the final season of "Ted Lasso" (here's a quick recap of the series if you need it), Jason Sudeikis' beloved soccer manager is back and still where we left him in 2023, readjusting to family life in his hometown of Kansas City. However, there's a clear elephant in the room: when he visits his mom's yard sale, we discover that he's still fighting off panic attacks related to his father's suicide when he was a teenager — something at the forefront of his mind now his own son is growing up.
While this has been addressed in earlier episodes, the Season 4 premiere helps draw a clearer picture of Ted's childhood for the first time, inviting us into his family home and giving more context as to why the loss of his father at that age is still affecting him so much, many decades later.
There's a reason why he's reluctant to return to London or take on any more coaching assignments, with his unexpected new profession of grocery store assistant manager also having far more poignancy than initially appears. It's a lot more than just an excuse to stay in the city with a son (Grant Feely) we mostly saw him communicate with over FaceTime in previous seasons. The two father-son relationships are the driving force behind this reintroduction to the series, with this callback to a dark moment in his childhood proving to be significant in his decisions for his future — after being distant from his son for several years, he's looking back to avoid falling into the same pattern as his dad.
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Father figures loom over Season 4 of Ted Lasso
In "Ted Lasso" Season 2, Episode 8, "Man City," Jason Sudeikis' soccer manager sits down for a therapy session with AFC Richmond's new psychologist, Dr. Sharon Fieldstone (Sarah Niles), that drastically transformed viewer perceptions of a character audiences loved so much for his radical optimism.
It was already known that Ted's dad had died when he was 16, but after some not-so-subtle foreshadowing earlier in that season — such as bursting into tears watching George Bailey contemplate suicide in "It's a Wonderful Life" on TV — the therapy sequence makes it explicit that his father took his own life. In a later episode, "No Weddings and a Funeral," Ted has a panic attack after remembering finding his dad's body and discloses that his mix of anger at a father who "quit" and guilt that he never told him enough that he was a good father helped him develop the empathetic, optimistic outlook he now wears as armor.
This may all be subconscious in his efforts to be a good dad — it's not like Ted needs any additional prompting to become a positive force in people's lives — but when he pulls up at his mom Dottie's yard sale, you can see him having to motivate himself to hold it together. Dottie (Becky Ann Baker) is shifting endless boxes of family items, including many of his dad's old belongings that have been gathering dust upstairs. Offering them up for a yard sale should represent a sense of closure, but coinciding with his son aging towards the formative time he experienced that loss in his own life, it makes the idea of a generational cycle of trauma a lot harder to overlook.
What is the meaning of Salesman of the Year?
Ted's kindness isn't just a reaction to the devastation of losing a father who was silently battling with mental health issues, but a tribute to the positive attributes of the man he wished he could have told was his "hero." This isn't just apparent in his relationship with his son, or anybody he ever encounters, but in his new chosen profession after quitting sports, where he is more nakedly attempting to follow in his father's footsteps.
Early on, we see a plaque in the hallway of his family home which reveals Ted's dad was voted Salesman of the Year. It's not stated what industry he worked in, but an incredibly literal interpretation of being a "salesman" could gravitate toward the grocery store aisles. Instead of going door-to-door or cold calling potential customers, this role allows Ted to spread joy and build connections face to face, and also serves as a quick narrative shorthand for how quickly he's become a pillar of the community after returning.
Quitting the job and accepting the position to coach the Richmond women's team, this time inviting his son along for the journey, could be viewed as his symbolic attempt to break with his dad's path and finally accept closure. We suspect this relationship will continue to be under the microscope for the rest of this season as they head back across the Atlantic together.