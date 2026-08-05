Ted Lasso Season 4 Premiere Reveals A Part Of Ted's Past We've Never Seen Before

Contains spoilers for "Ted Lasso" Season 4, Episode 1 — "Home"

Three years after what we all thought was the final season of "Ted Lasso" (here's a quick recap of the series if you need it), Jason Sudeikis' beloved soccer manager is back and still where we left him in 2023, readjusting to family life in his hometown of Kansas City. However, there's a clear elephant in the room: when he visits his mom's yard sale, we discover that he's still fighting off panic attacks related to his father's suicide when he was a teenager — something at the forefront of his mind now his own son is growing up.

While this has been addressed in earlier episodes, the Season 4 premiere helps draw a clearer picture of Ted's childhood for the first time, inviting us into his family home and giving more context as to why the loss of his father at that age is still affecting him so much, many decades later.

There's a reason why he's reluctant to return to London or take on any more coaching assignments, with his unexpected new profession of grocery store assistant manager also having far more poignancy than initially appears. It's a lot more than just an excuse to stay in the city with a son (Grant Feely) we mostly saw him communicate with over FaceTime in previous seasons. The two father-son relationships are the driving force behind this reintroduction to the series, with this callback to a dark moment in his childhood proving to be significant in his decisions for his future — after being distant from his son for several years, he's looking back to avoid falling into the same pattern as his dad.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org