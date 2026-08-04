5 Best John Carpenter Horror Movies, Ranked

For horror fans in the 1980s, a team-up between John Carpenter and Stephen King would have sounded like a match made in heaven. That came to pass in 1983 with "Christine," the only King novel that Carpenter has adapted. It boasts one of the most effective elevator pitches of any title in the King oeuvre, charting the story of a teenage boy (Arnie Cunningham, played by Keith Gordon) who falls under the spell of a 1950s Plymouth Fury, which sends its owners into an obsessive spiral and kills anybody else who dares to vie for their attention.

This was one of the sillier premises that King had turned into a novel at this point, and Carpenter understood the best way to translate this story to the screen without it becoming a laughingstock was to lean into the 1950s B-movie aesthetic, characterizing this sentient car as a classic movie monster. There's plenty of dark comedy throughout, but there's more genuine tension than there has any right to be for a film with such a set-up. The reason it's bottom of our list is largely to do with the source material.

King's "Christine" is one of his most unnecessarily overstuffed novels, clocking in at 526 pages despite not having the epic qualities of, say, the generations-spanning "It." Even when condensing that source, Carpenter's "Christine" suffers from similar bloat, to the point that you sympathize with King saying it's one of only two adaptations of his movies that he found boring (the other being "The Shining," which he will be eternally incorrect about). The way we see it, the film's flaws stem from translating what was weak source material to begin with. The majority of critics agree that Carpenter's "Christine" is a slick and solid horror film that does well to rise above its killer car premise.