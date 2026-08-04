5 Must-Watch Miniseries You Can Only Stream On Netflix

This article contains discussions of addiction, domestic abuse, mental health, and sexual assault.

Sometimes you don't want to commit to a completely new series. It's a big thing to take on viewership of a show that has even a few seasons, let alone, say, a network show with a ton of seasons and episodes. (We'll just say it: we're thinking of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and "Grey's Anatomy," both of have crossed the 20-season threshold and both of which are months-long commitments at the bare minimum.) Life is short. Your time is precious. There's always time to get incredibly involved in a new series. What if now's not the time?

That's where the humble miniseries comes into play. Designed to tell one simple story from beginning to end — and, typically, based on source material that's a closed loop — a miniseries is perfect for television fans with commitment issues. Whether you've got a long travel day and want to download an entire series from start to finish for your tablet or you're home sick and need something short and snappy, here are five incredible miniseries that were made for and live exclusively on Netflix.

Definitely check trigger warnings before you watch some of these miniseries; some of their subject matter can be intense. Still, we only picked excellent, well-made, and beautifully acted shows that are rewarding and fulfilling watches even if they're tough. With that said, here are five miniseries that you can and should watch on Netflix.