5 Must-Watch Miniseries You Can Only Stream On Netflix
This article contains discussions of addiction, domestic abuse, mental health, and sexual assault.
Sometimes you don't want to commit to a completely new series. It's a big thing to take on viewership of a show that has even a few seasons, let alone, say, a network show with a ton of seasons and episodes. (We'll just say it: we're thinking of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and "Grey's Anatomy," both of have crossed the 20-season threshold and both of which are months-long commitments at the bare minimum.) Life is short. Your time is precious. There's always time to get incredibly involved in a new series. What if now's not the time?
That's where the humble miniseries comes into play. Designed to tell one simple story from beginning to end — and, typically, based on source material that's a closed loop — a miniseries is perfect for television fans with commitment issues. Whether you've got a long travel day and want to download an entire series from start to finish for your tablet or you're home sick and need something short and snappy, here are five incredible miniseries that were made for and live exclusively on Netflix.
Definitely check trigger warnings before you watch some of these miniseries; some of their subject matter can be intense. Still, we only picked excellent, well-made, and beautifully acted shows that are rewarding and fulfilling watches even if they're tough. With that said, here are five miniseries that you can and should watch on Netflix.
Maid
Adapted by Molly Smith Metzler from the memoir "Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive" by Stephanie Land, the devastating but ultimately uplifting Netflix miniseries "Maid" released in the fall of 2021 and silenced critics who wrote Margaret Qualley off as just another "nepo baby." Qualley leads the miniseries as Alex Russell, a struggling young mother who puts her two-year-old daughter Maddy (Rylea Nevaeh Whittet) above everything else even when life feels impossible. In fact, it's Maddy that gives Alex the strength to leave her abusive partner and Maddy's father Sean Boyd (Nick Robinson) and try to find a fresh start. Unfortunately for Alex and Maddy, the system is completely stacked against them; while Alex is living in her car, she learns that she can't get subsidized housing or any other help from the government unless she provides at least two pay stubs. That's when she starts working as a maid, most notably for a rich lawyer named Regina Campbell (Anika Noni Rose), who ends up helping Alex figure out how to make a life for herself and her daughter.
Qualley is joined by her real-life mother, the venerated actress Andie MacDowell, as Alex's erratic and difficult mother Paula (who suffers from bipolar disorder), and while every single person who appears in "Maid" is excellent, Qualley delivers a truly star-making turn. Every time Alex faces a new infuriating obstacle while trying to simply provide for her child, you feel it in your bones — and you'll feel furious at how unfair the system can be along with her. "Maid" is a tough watch, but it's incredibly worth it, especially because the ending finds Alex and Maddy on a brand new path.
Adolescence
"Adolescence," which was created by Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne (the latter of whom also worked on "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" and the former of whom appears as one of the main characters), isn't exactly underrated. After the miniseries hit Netflix in the spring of 2025, it won a ton of Golden Globes and Emmys for the overall series, acting awards for stars Graham, Owen Cooper, and Erin Doherty, and writing and directing awards for Thorne, Graham, and series director Philip Barantini. In case you've somehow never heard of one of the biggest shows of 2025, what is "Adolescence?"
Some crime shows want you to find the culprit; "Adolescence" tells you precisely who committed the crime right at the beginning. As the series kicks off, the Miller family, including father Eddie (Graham), mother Manda (Christine Tremarco), and sister Lisa (Amélie Pease) are shocked and horrified when son Jamie (Cooper) is hauled out of his bed in the middle of the night by local police ... and things only get worse when they learned he brutally murdered one of his classmates, Katie Leonard, by stabbing her repeatedly. We all know Jamie did it; what we don't know is why.
What follows is a searing look at and indictment of toxic masculinity, online "incel" culture, and what can happen when even the most well-meaning parents lose track of what kids are doing on the Internet alone in their rooms. Cooper, Graham, and Erin Doherty (who plays psychologist Briony Ariston) are all absolutely incredible, and Barantini's method of shooting every single episode in one take — which is real and not a clever editing effect — makes "Adolescence" a truly unmissable series.
One Day
It should be noted that "One Day" — the 2009 novel by David Nicholls that reconnects with friends turned lovers Dexter "Dex" Mayhew and Emma Morley every year on the same date, July 15 — already had an adaptation before Netflix made one in 2024. Sadly, the 2011 film version of "One Day," which casts Jim Sturgess and Anne Hathaway as Dex and Emma, just sort of sucks; the story is way too long for a film, and Hathaway's British accent has been the subject of plenty of scorn in the years since it released. Thankfully, the Netflix version came from across the pond and cast future stars Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod as the popular, charming, and troubled Dex and the bookish, meek, and thoughtful Emma.
Woodall and Mod are flat-out extraordinary as Dex and Emma, two people who initially seem like they're not well-suited for one another but are actually soulmates kept apart by often foolish circumstances, distance, and legitimate problems ... like, for example, Dex's disastrous relationship with drugs and alcohol that causes him to lose jobs, act out, and get into major trouble. We won't spoil all of the ups and downs of Em and Dex's relationship here, but take it from us: you want to travel through decades with these two in "One Day." Make sure you have tissues handy, though; this one is a real tearjerker.
Death by Lightning
Do you love U.S. history but you'd like a much more irreverent approach to the subject? You'll probably love "Death by Lightning," which was adapted from Candice Millard's 2011 book "Destiny of the Republic" by showrunner Mike Makowsky (also known for the Hugh Jackman vehicle "Bad Education." Michael Shannon plays the 20th president of the United States, James A. Garfield, and the miniseries focuses on the highs and lows of Garfield's presidency as well as his assassination by his devoted "follower," Charles J. Guiteau (played to perfection by "Succession" alum and Emmy winner Matthew Macfadyen). Betty Gilpin, a Swiss Army knife of a performer, is there as First Lady Lucretia Garfield, Shea Whigham returns to period pieces as Republican politician Roscoe Conkling, Bradley Whitford returns to political TV as two-time Secretary of State James G. Blaine, and Nick Offerman is perfectly deployed as Chester A. Arthur, the 21st President of the United States.
Despite so many great comedic performers on hand — both Shannon and Macfadyen, despite being primarily known for dramatic roles, are incredibly funny — "Death by Lightning" is primarily a drama, albeit a sarcastic, wry one that still manages to pretty accurately depict a lot of real history. "Death by Lightning" is, like "Adolescence," a brief little four-episode jaunt ... but it's an absolute delight to learn about a largely forgotten president and his devoted, delusional assassin.
Unbelievable
Besides "Adolescence," the Netflix miniseries "Unbelievable," which released in 2018 and is based on true events (but especially reporting by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong), is probably the toughest watch on this list. It's also one of the best miniseries in recent history. Created by Susannah Grant, Ayelet Waldman, and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Michael Chabon, "Unbelievable" stars Kaitlyn Dever as a young woman named Marie living in Washington State, who experiences a home invasion and a shattering sexual assault ... but the cops call her story flimsy. Thankfully for Marie, two detectives in Colorado — Merritt Wever's Karen Duvall and Toni Collette's Grace Rasmussen — are trying to find a suspect with a similar modus operandi.
"Unbelievable" is a harsh, difficult, and unyielding show. It also shines a light on something vital: that many victims of sexual assault are demeaned and ignored. Again, this is hard to witness ... but "Unbelievable" also demands that you bear witness to Marie and her story.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).