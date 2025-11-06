Death By Lightning Review: A Sharp And Engaging Political Drama That Captures Lightning In A Bottle
James Garfield has not gone down in history as one of our most memorable American presidents. In fact, he's more of a footnote in a string of bizarre post-Civil War one-termers and political assassinations. But its a testament to Michael Shannon's gripping lead performance that he becomes an utterly captivating figure in "Death by Lightning," Netflix's latest bid for an HBO-style period drama. A savvy and well-paced political thunderstorm, "Death by Lightning" uses its talented cast to build a thrilling story out of an oft-forgotten moment in history.
In the wake of Abraham Lincoln's assassination, the nation is struggling to find its footing. President Grant is a beloved war hero, but his reign has been an undeniably corrupt one which blatantly rewarded donors with lofty political positions. When Senator James Garfield (Michael Shannon), an intelligent and compassionate farmer from Ohio, is called upon to make a speech at the Republican National Convention in support of Grant's political opponent for the presidential nomination, he's only too happy to oblige. But he ends up in well over his head when his passionate rhetoric wins over the delegates a little more than he had anticipated, leading them to throw their support behind him as a compromise candidate.
At the same time, Charles J. Guiteau (Matthew Macfadyen) is at a crossroads. Mentally unstable and chronically underemployed, he moves in with his sister with hopes of getting a newspaper off the ground. But when his impulsive mind turns to politics, he commits himself to getting Garfield elected, attempting to ingratiate himself to the party elite. And when he doesn't get the respect from them that he believes he deserves, he winds up going down a path from which there is no return.
Garfield vs. Guiteau
As unexpected adversaries, Garfield and Guiteau are well matched. Guiteau experiences delusions of grandeur, seeing himself as having played a major role in Garfield's presidential campaign. His sporadic appearances at campaign headquarters are met with bemusement and impatience from Garfield's team, and his biggest actual contribution seems to have been a tray of cupcakes he brings to win over the female volunteers working on the campaign.
Garfield, on the other hand, experiences delusions of humility, believing himself to be far less consequential and important than he actually is. He's just a farmer from Ohio, he argues, one who happens to have moonwalked into the presidency and will do his best to reform the political elite's corrupt nature, but he's not special. The two have a disproportionate view of their own significance, one that leads Guiteau to feel a sense of unjustice at what he perceives as ill treatment, and Garfield to see himself as so much of a common man that he doesn't take his own security seriously enough.
Guiteau's entire demeanor is presentational, his commitment to Garfield's campaign deeply felt but also intensely changeable. Garfield, by contrast, is steadfast and seemingly incapable of acting or speaking in defiance of his beliefs. Although they share very little screen time together, this contrast is played perfectly by Michael Shannon and Matthew Macfayden, the complexities and inherent differences in their character leading to tragic consequences.
A Sorkin-esque political drama
In addition to two impeccable lead performances, "Death by Lightning" is propped up by a smart script that delivers high drama from what could otherwise be political wonkery. Although it feels a little overly expository in the beginning, it quickly finds its rhythm, providing context for viewers who are likely unfamiliar with the ins and outs of 19th century politics without getting too lost in the weeds. The episodes fly by, and the Sorkin-style dialogue has an energy and pacing that will keep audiences invested from beginning to end.
An assassination is always going to elicit morbid curiosity from viewers, but what's so effective about "Death by Lightning" is how engaging it is well before that point. The interactions between the characters are fascinating to watch, as they balance their selfish desires for power with genuine hope to improve a traumatized and still deeply split nation. Our window into a long-ago era of politics is well dressed and can't help but keep us engaged. "Death by Lightning" features veteran TV shows like Bradley Whitford as Senator James Blaine from Maine, Nick Offerman as the walrus-whiskered Vice President Chester A. Arthur, Betty Gilpin as Garfield's loving but overwhelmed wife Crete, and Shea Whigham as the wily Senator Roscue Conkling working in support of Shannon and Macfadyen. And with their combined talents, the show spins an entertaining yarn that allows the often overlooked President James Garfield, the man from Ohio, to live again.
"Death by Lightning" premieres on Netflix on November 6.