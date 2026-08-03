Peter Parker's New Powers In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Explained
Contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"
"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" might not give us multiple Spider-Men like its predecessor, but we do get what could very well be the most powerful live-action iteration of the Marvel hero so far. Watch Looper's video above to get an idea of Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) new powers in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," and what they mean for the character.
"Brand New Day" is the best live-action Spidey film in decades because it juggles many themes, including Peter's isolation and stress from the four years he has spent neglecting his personal well-being while focusing on being Spider-Man. This has caused him no shortage of stress, which in turn manifests as physiological changes that send his spider DNA into overdrive. Suddenly, he has a version of the organic web shooters that Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man has in his own movies and "No Way Home" — but that's not the only way Peter is changing.
A stronger, more spectacular Spider-Man
As Spider-Man's final fight against Jean Grey's (Sadie Sink) telepathically controlled Hand warriors and Damage Control troops shows, he's considerably more powerful when he embraces the changes that his DNA is forcing on him. Where his usual spider powers leave him at a disadvantage against the group of trained ninjas and well-armed security forces, the endgame sees him remove the control chip that's suppressing his changes. With his new powers unleashed, he overpowers and defeats the same opponents who had his number mere moments ago.
This confirms that Peter can tap into a whole new level of strength, speed, and agility, visually signified by his organic webbing and the black eyes that manifests when he taps into his new full power. As such, the ending of "Brand New Day" sees a Peter Parker who's more powerful than ever.
"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" blew everyone away at the box office, so it's virtually guaranteed that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will further explore Peter's powers in future projects. For now, Looper's video above will give you a good idea of the MCU Spider-Man's current, impressive power level.