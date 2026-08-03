Peter Parker's New Powers In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Explained

Contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" might not give us multiple Spider-Men like its predecessor, but we do get what could very well be the most powerful live-action iteration of the Marvel hero so far. Watch Looper's video above to get an idea of Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) new powers in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," and what they mean for the character.

"Brand New Day" is the best live-action Spidey film in decades because it juggles many themes, including Peter's isolation and stress from the four years he has spent neglecting his personal well-being while focusing on being Spider-Man. This has caused him no shortage of stress, which in turn manifests as physiological changes that send his spider DNA into overdrive. Suddenly, he has a version of the organic web shooters that Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man has in his own movies and "No Way Home" — but that's not the only way Peter is changing.