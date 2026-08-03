Lana Condor And Gavin Casalegno's Shark Movie Is A Global Streaming Hit On Prime Video
Many of the best shark movies ever have taken the classic "Jaws" premise of a dangerous shark stalking humans in a particular area and let the chaos unfold in creative ways. Done right, this approach can be highly entertaining, and when a new shark film that brings something interesting to the genre drops, viewers take note. This has now happened with Jeff Wadlow's "The Devil's Mouth," a new streaming hit that combines the claustrophobia of cave exploration with the terror stemming from a hungry shark on the prowl.
"The Devil's Mouth" stars Kathryn Newton and Lana Condor as Sara and Max, two friends with a toxic relationship whose Thailand scuba diving trip turns into a battle for survival against a ferocious bull shark. They're accompanied on the trip by pals Greg (Gavin Casalegno), James (Nico Hiraga), and Adrienne (Tommi Rose). It dropped on Amazon Prime Video on July 29, 2026 and within a few days had already become the most-viewed Prime Video movie in the world, overtaking the big budget flop "Masters of the Universe" and Ryan Gosling's box office smash "Project Hail Mary."
The Devil's Mouth came from a Black List script
Originally set in Mexico and titled "Apex," "The Devil's Mouth" was written by Aja Gabel and Myung Joh Wesner. In 2019, it made the Black List, a group of buzzy scripts that got a lot of attention in Hollywood but were yet to be unproduced. Previous films on the list include the best picture winners "Argo," "Slumdog Millionaire," "Spotlight," and "The King's Speech." When it comes to "The Devil's Mouth," it could be that execs felt it was a risky undertaking: This is a physically demanding movie for the actors and a filmmaking challenge due to it taking place in a cave system.
"The Devil's Mouth" offers plenty of survival thrills and captivating visuals beyond its central shark attack premise. However, even if you judge it by shark movie merits alone, there's a lot to like here. It's hard to gauge what kind of legacy a new streaming movie will end up having, especially this early in the game. There's no ignoring that the critical response to "The Devil's Mouth" hasn't been particularly enthusiastic. Still, based on its Prime Video success so far, it's unlikely to become one of those shark movies nobody talks about anymore.