Lana Condor And Gavin Casalegno's Shark Movie Is A Global Streaming Hit On Prime Video

Many of the best shark movies ever have taken the classic "Jaws" premise of a dangerous shark stalking humans in a particular area and let the chaos unfold in creative ways. Done right, this approach can be highly entertaining, and when a new shark film that brings something interesting to the genre drops, viewers take note. This has now happened with Jeff Wadlow's "The Devil's Mouth," a new streaming hit that combines the claustrophobia of cave exploration with the terror stemming from a hungry shark on the prowl.

"The Devil's Mouth" stars Kathryn Newton and Lana Condor as Sara and Max, two friends with a toxic relationship whose Thailand scuba diving trip turns into a battle for survival against a ferocious bull shark. They're accompanied on the trip by pals Greg (Gavin Casalegno), James (Nico Hiraga), and Adrienne (Tommi Rose). It dropped on Amazon Prime Video on July 29, 2026 and within a few days had already become the most-viewed Prime Video movie in the world, overtaking the big budget flop "Masters of the Universe" and Ryan Gosling's box office smash "Project Hail Mary."