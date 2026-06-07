5 Best Shark Movies Nobody Talks About Anymore

Since Steven Spielberg's "Jaws" first swam onto screens in 1975, shark movies have been a staple of the entertainment industry. Just about any ranking of best shark movies of all time will put it at the top, as they should; it's by far still the best execution of what a shark movie can be.

However, there are a ton of shark movies other than "Jaws," and sadly most of them are really, really bad. Given that "Jaws" is still the best, however, you're not really looking for something that's going to top it. A good shark movie should offer a fun execution of the beloved tropes, whether or not it does anything innovative with them. Some do them well enough, while others bring a unique twist to the proceedings, but more often, they fall somewhere in between.

Mainstream audiences tend to dismiss shark movies, so they aren't always aware how much is out there that's worthwhile. The selections below may not be the best shark movies, but they're nevertheless entertaining efforts that people dismissed, forgot about, ignored, or maybe never even knew existed in the first place.