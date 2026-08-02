5 Best War Movies Set In The 19th Century, Ranked

War is dangerous, expensive, and bloody ... and across centuries, filmmakers have been utterly fascinated by the subject. So many great films are based on real and imagined events that occurred in major conflicts, from great World War II films like "Dunkirk" and "Schindler's List" to ones set during the American Revolution like "The Patriot" or, for that matter, the professionally filmed version of the Broadway smash hit "Hamilton." As dark as this subject is, there's no question that it makes for gripping movies and television shows, and within the war movie genre, there are so many niche sub-genres.

One of those is war movies set in the 19th century. Spanning the 1800s, the 19th century was home to plenty of horrifying, deadly conflicts like the American Civil War, Europe's Napoleonic Wars, Africa's Zulu war, and the Taiping Rebellion in Asia, just to name a few. Finding films set during this incredibly particular time period was a bit of a challenge, but we here at Looper are up to the task. From films about underappreciated Civil War fighters to a critically acclaimed movie about one of the greatest U.S. presidents to an action movie that just so happens to be set during wartime in the 1800s, here are the five best 19th century war movies ranked.