5 Best War Movies Of All Time, According To Rotten Tomatoes

In the original song by The Tempations and its subsequent cover by Edwin Starr, a simple question is raised. "War: what is it good for?" While the answer in the song is "Absolutely nothing," that hasn't stopped some of the world's best writers, directors, cinematographers, and actors from making a ton of films about the subject. On many levels, this isn't surprising at all. Brutal and horrifying as the very concept of war might be, it's also a topic that allows artists to explore the fullest extent of the human psyche, and it's a well that creatives have been turning to for decades. Even though many of the films included on this particular list have been around for decades, lauded, award-winning directors like Christopher Nolan and Steven Spielberg have explored wars — both real and imagined — across projects like "Dunkirk," "Oppenheimer," and "The Odyssey" (Nolan) and "Munich," "War of the Worlds," and "Saving Private Ryan" (Spielberg).

So which movies are the very best? That's a matter of opinion, except when it's not — because we're ranking these films according to their Rotten Tomatoes ratings, using the review aggregator to collect the data on the most realistic, moving, and emotionally difficult war films ever made. From one of Spielberg's best-ever movies to a romance set against the backdrop of World War II to a staggering animated classic, here are the five best war movies of all time according to Rotten Tomatoes.