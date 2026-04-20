5 Civil War Movies Everyone Needs To Watch At Least Once
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One of the most important events in United States history, the American Civil War was a horribly bloody conflict that quite literally turned brother against brother, kin against kin, and countryman against countryman. Primarily dealing in the abolition of the inhuman practice of slavery, along with issues of states' rights and controversial tariffs, the war lasted from April 1861 to May 1865, changing the political and economic landscape of the U.S. forever. We can understand why many continue to revisit this fascinating era of recent history — especially on the big screen.
Whether you prefer graphic portrayals of warfare and conflict, romantic revisitations of a bygone era, or complicated psychological dramas, the American Civil War is rife with thematic and narrative material worthy of your full attention. In fact, the Civil War served as the backdrop for many Westerns, inadvertently contributing to the mythic tales of the Old West that many have come to love. So we had that in mind when we decided to put together a list of must-see Civil War classics.
While there are over a dozen great Civil War movies out there to choose from, we've selected a small handful that deserve credit for their unique representations of the early 1860s. These are the movies that highlight a specific aspect of the war, often from a perspective we don't usually take when looking at dates and figures in a history book. Even better, each of them is currently available on streaming, making tracking them down a breeze.
The Horse Soldiers
- Cast: John Wayne, William Holden, Constance Towers
- Director: John Ford
- Rating: PG
- Runtime: 120 minutes
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Directed by Western auteur John Ford, 1959's "The Horse Soldiers" sounds like it should be a horse opera itself, but in reality, it's a war picture that followed many of the classic cowboy films Ford and John Wayne made together. A patriotic take on the Civil War from the perspective of Union soldiers like Colonel John Marlowe (Wayne), Ford pulls no punches in his support for the Northern army. It's the type of Civil War flick that will almost have you stirred to battle yourself.
Based on the Harold Sinclair novel of the same name, "The Horse Soldiers" still has enough of the Wayne charisma, even if it's generally considered subpar compared to other Ford pictures. Playing opposite the Duke is William Holden as Major Hank Kendall, a man struggling with the horrors of war around him who refuses to submit to Marlowe's command. Together, they prove more formidable than either anticipated in a film that plays mainly like a war-time Western.
While not everyone considers "The Horse Soldiers" to be a classic, this Wayne-Ford collaboration certainly deserves to be mentioned alongside the likes of other '50s Civil War epics like James Stewart's "Shenandoah" or Audie Murphy's "The Red Badge of Courage." Although perhaps not among the best John Wayne movies ever, it remains a must-see Civil War picture filled with interesting characters and thrilling old-school action.
Cold Mountain
- Cast: Jude Law, Nicole Kidman, Renée Zellweger
- Director: Anthony Minghella
- Rating: R
- Runtime: 154 minutes
- Where to watch: Paramount+
Based on the novel by Charles Frazier, "Cold Mountain" is a Civil War epic unlike many others. After a Confederate soldier named W.P. Inman (Law) barely survives the bloody Battle of the Crater — in one of the most impressive battle recreations put to screen — he abandons the war effort in hopes of reuniting with his lost love, Ada (Kidman). The journey home proves far more treacherous than he bargained for — and more than we as the audience were expecting as well.
A far more romantic yet nuanced take on the Civil War period, 2003's "Cold Mountain" is a complicated depiction of the path less traveled when examining this historical conflict. As Inman forgoes his duty to the Confederacy, he is reminded that his love of Ada far outweighs any apparent allegiance he's sworn to country or kin. While Law and Kidman are the stars here, it was Zellweger, for her role as Ruby Thewes, who rightfully earned herself an Oscar for best suppporting actress.
"Cold Mountain" may not dive headfirst into all the politics or moral issues of the American Civil War, but it paints a robust picture of how the conflict affected those in the Southern states. A brutal tale of the ways in which war can tear apart the lives of those left behind, its "R" rating is well-deserved.
Glory
- Cast: Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington, Cary Elwes, Morgan Freeman
- Director: Edward Zwick
- Rating: R
- Runtime: 122 minutes
- Where to watch: Netflix
Penned by Kevin Jarre, the brilliant mind behind "Tombstone," the story of the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment — which was among the first black regiments in the Union Army — is powerfully brought to life in "Glory." It's hard to understate the importance of this picture. For one thing, it shed light on a (then) lesser-known aspect of U.S. history, recounting the tragic tale of Colonel Robert Gould Shaw (Broderick) and his unlikely band of free men and former slaves fighting for their rights against not just the Confederates, but the prejudices that still existed among Union officers as well.
Of course, the standout here is Denzel Washington, who won his first Academy Award for his performance as Private Tripp. As the young private and his superior learn to understand one another, "Glory" leads toward the infamous Second Battle of Fort Wagner, where the 54th faces their doom. Still, the rousing feature delivers on all accounts, especially in that devastating climax — it's no wonder that it has been inducted into the U.S. National Film Registry.
As one of Denzel Washington's best co-stars, Matthew Broderick exceeds all expectations here as Shaw. His ability to command the screen and his men is commendable, with Broderick arguably delivering the performance of a lifetime. 1989's "Glory" is a Civil War flick that is a must-see due to its emotionally complex characters, Edward Zwick's flawless direction, a powerful score by James Horner, and that unforgettable final battle.
The Beguiled
- Cast: Clint Eastwood, Geraldine Page, Elizabeth Hartman
- Director: Don Siegel
- Rating: R
- Runtime: 105 minutes
- Where to watch: Prime Video
If you're confusing this movie with the 2017 remake that starred Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell, the 1971 adaptation of "The Beguiled" (a novel by Thomas P. Cullinan) is a different animal entirely. In the same vein as "Cold Mountain," this picture follows the personal lives of those living in the short-lived Confederate States of America, namely an all-girls school that takes in a wounded Union soldier (Eastwood) to nurse him back to health — and then some. This won't be at all what you expect.
"The Beguiled" begins when Clint Eastwood's John McBurney stumbles into Miss Martha's (Geraldine Page) school, only to sweet-talk his way into the hearts and minds of not just the headmistress and lead teacher, but some of the young students as well. As McBurney manipulates the Southern women around him, hoping to keep from being turned over to the Confederate troops on his tail, he finds himself in quite the predicament.
As a middling entry in Eastwood's five collaborations with director Don Siegel, "The Beguiled" is a psychologically complex examination of the Civil War era that deserves proper reexamination. Although Eastwood believes he failed the picture, it's a fascinating take on the period that is certainly not for everyone — viewer discretion is advised.
Gone with the Wind
- Cast: Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh, Leslie Howard
- Director: Victor Fleming
- Rating: G
- Runtime: 226 minutes
- Where to watch: HBO Max
Controversy aside, there are few motion pictures as memorable as "Gone with the Wind." An Old Hollywood epic that remains the highest-grossing movie ever made (adjusted for inflation), this 1939 adaptation of Margaret Mitchell's beloved novel follows the strong-willed Scarlett O'Hara (Leigh) as she wrestles with her love for Ashley Wilkes (Howard) despite the advances of Rhett Butler (Gable). Yes, it's all a bit melodramatic, but there's something about the drama that pulls us right in.
While Gable and Leigh are phenomenal on-screen together, it was Hattie McDaniel who earned herself a best supporting actress Academy Award for her efforts — making history as the first African American to be nominated for and subsequently win an Oscar. "Gone with the Wind" made history, both on- and off-screen, and its intimate take on the Civil War and Southern Reconstruction eras has become a classic for a reason.
"Gone with the Wind" is easily the longest of the bunch, but anyone hoping for a full on-screen education in Civil War-themed pictures ought to give it a shot anyway. After all, "Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn" is still among the greatest lines ever delivered on film.