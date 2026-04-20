5 Civil War Movies Everyone Needs To Watch At Least Once

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One of the most important events in United States history, the American Civil War was a horribly bloody conflict that quite literally turned brother against brother, kin against kin, and countryman against countryman. Primarily dealing in the abolition of the inhuman practice of slavery, along with issues of states' rights and controversial tariffs, the war lasted from April 1861 to May 1865, changing the political and economic landscape of the U.S. forever. We can understand why many continue to revisit this fascinating era of recent history — especially on the big screen.

Whether you prefer graphic portrayals of warfare and conflict, romantic revisitations of a bygone era, or complicated psychological dramas, the American Civil War is rife with thematic and narrative material worthy of your full attention. In fact, the Civil War served as the backdrop for many Westerns, inadvertently contributing to the mythic tales of the Old West that many have come to love. So we had that in mind when we decided to put together a list of must-see Civil War classics.

While there are over a dozen great Civil War movies out there to choose from, we've selected a small handful that deserve credit for their unique representations of the early 1860s. These are the movies that highlight a specific aspect of the war, often from a perspective we don't usually take when looking at dates and figures in a history book. Even better, each of them is currently available on streaming, making tracking them down a breeze.