Barack Obama Wasn't Allowed To Visit A Steven Spielberg Movie Set For A Hilarious Reason

Barack Obama obviously loves pop culture, as evidenced by his public playlists and involvement with Netflix. He even wanted to visit the set of the presidential biopic "Lincoln" during his own first term, but was actually barred from doing so by director Steven Spielberg and his lead actor Daniel Day-Lewis, who portrayed Abraham Lincoln in the 2012 film.

While filming "Lincoln," Spielberg was committed to immersing the entire cast and crew in the world of the film. Throughout the shoot, Spielberg addressed each actor by the name of their character. Per Spielberg, the cast was only to address Day-Lewis as "Mr. President" or "Mr. Lincoln." For his part, Day-Lewis never broke character on-set. He walked like Lincoln, talked like Lincoln, and even texted like Lincoln, remaining completely in-character in his text message exchanges with co-star Sally Field, who played Mary Todd Lincoln in the film.

However, this process complicated things when Obama offered to stop by the set of "Lincoln." When Spielberg discussed this prospect with Day-Lewis, he was careful not to say anything that would cause the actor to break character. In an interview for The A.V. Club, "Lincoln" star Tim Blake Nelson recalled the director telling Day-Lewis, "Mr. President, the current occupant of your office would really like to come and watch the proceedings as we try to get this amendment passed." Day-Lewis would have none of it, though. He reportedly said, "I don't think that would be a good idea if we allowed that. It might just be a distraction, skipper." Spielberg respected his wishes, because you simply do not argue with President Lincoln.