5 Best Fantasy Movies Streaming On Netflix

You no longer have to drive to a movie theater to be transported to far-off and fantastical lands. Magic, monsters, and more can be found right in your living room when you have a Netflix subscription. Of course, the streamer has plenty of genres to suit all kinds of tastes, but one of the most eclectic categories remains fantasy.

However, just because you're a fan of fantasy doesn't mean all the titles available are worth watching. Let's be honest, there are plenty of fantasy films where it's more maddening to witness their mess than anything else. You want something that makes you feel like you're in another world and not like you constantly have to pick apart every minuscule detail that doesn't make sense.

These are the best fantasy movies on Netflix, with a good assortment of adults-only titles as well as movies suitable for children. Just when you think you've already seen everything Netflix has to offer, here are a few more imaginative stories to add to your watchlist.