David Bowie's Genre-Defining '80s Fantasy Movie Is A Must-Watch On Netflix
Outside of his famed music career, David Bowie did a fair amount of acting during his life. Perhaps the most beloved role on his résumé is that of Jareth the Goblin King from the fantasy cult classic "Labyrinth" which, as it so happens, can be viewed now on Netflix.
If you haven't seen the Jim Henson-directed George Lucas-produced 1986 fantasy musical (or simply wish to revisit it), there has never been a better time. "Labyrinth" is well worth a watch. Apart from Bowie's memorable work, the movie is full of the kind of elaborate fantasy creatures you'd expect from a Henson production.
The film's plot revolves around 16-year-old Sarah Williams (Jennifer Connelly), who ventures into the titular labyrinth in order to rescue her half-brother Toby (Toby Froud) from Jared's clutches. Despite initially flopping at the box office, "Labyrinth" is a fondly remembered genre-defining cult classic with excellent musical numbers and eye-popping visuals, and a must-watch for fans of the fantasy genre.
Labyrinth is a fantasy movie that adults can also enjoy
The untold truth of "Labyrinth" is as convoluted as the movie's namesake maze, from multiple script revisions to its elaborate puppetry. Still, the end result more than makes the effort worth it. The film marks the second collaboration between Jim Henson and artist Brian Froud, who'd previously worked together on the 1982 fantasy work "The Dark Crystal." Unfortunately, "Labyrinth" received worse rewiews than the pair's first film, but that hasn't stopped it from reaching cult status over the years.
As Bowie's involvement (and notoriously snug pants) suggests, "Labyrinth" isn't necessarily a movie for young children despite its fairy tale visuals and fantasy setting. There are plenty of things only adults notice in "Labyrinth," and some of its scenes are frankly terrifying. Nevertheless, the film is a surreal thrill ride interspersed by five Bowie catchy tunes, and Netflix users owe it to themselves to see what "Labyrinth" is all about.