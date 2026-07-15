David Bowie's Genre-Defining '80s Fantasy Movie Is A Must-Watch On Netflix

Outside of his famed music career, David Bowie did a fair amount of acting during his life. Perhaps the most beloved role on his résumé is that of Jareth the Goblin King from the fantasy cult classic "Labyrinth" which, as it so happens, can be viewed now on Netflix.

If you haven't seen the Jim Henson-directed George Lucas-produced 1986 fantasy musical (or simply wish to revisit it), there has never been a better time. "Labyrinth" is well worth a watch. Apart from Bowie's memorable work, the movie is full of the kind of elaborate fantasy creatures you'd expect from a Henson production.

The film's plot revolves around 16-year-old Sarah Williams (Jennifer Connelly), who ventures into the titular labyrinth in order to rescue her half-brother Toby (Toby Froud) from Jared's clutches. Despite initially flopping at the box office, "Labyrinth" is a fondly remembered genre-defining cult classic with excellent musical numbers and eye-popping visuals, and a must-watch for fans of the fantasy genre.