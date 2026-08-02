All 4 Bad Boys Movies, Ranked From Worst To Best

In its original conception, "Bad Boys" didn't have the makings of a sure-fire hit franchise. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer's return to the buddy cop movie world after his hit "Beverly Hills Cop" series had all the makings of a lame copy, with Dana Carvey and Jon Lovitz initially signed to lead the project –- and we certainly can't imagine Lovitz becoming a major action star off the back of it.

Luckily, two better suited sitcom stars, Martin Lawrence and Will Smith, took their place, with then-hotshot music video director Michael Bay giving the world its first glimpse of his signature Bayhem. The rest was history, and with talks of a fifth entry in the works, audiences are still hungry for more.

No matter how many times they both threaten retirement, the two Miami detectives are roped in for more chaos; each legacy sequel that seems to say goodbye only leaves fans wanting more. For this ranking of the four "Bad Boys" movies –- we're not counting the cancelled TV spinoff "L.A's Finest" –- we're not looking at metrics like critical consensus or box office success, instead ranking them based on how much they deliver on the exhilarating action we keep coming back for. Whether you agree with our countdown will depend on your appreciation for the series at its most unhinged ...