All 5 The Purge Movies, Ranked From Worst To Best

Engaging in stories about dystopian futures gives us the opportunity to safely experience the thrills and horrors of a broken world without having to actually live in it. We know that what we're witnessing probably won't come to pass, though it feels like dystopian movies are becoming more and more believable with each passing year. One franchise that doesn't seem quite as wild as it did when it debuted back in 2013 is "The Purge." The general premise of this Blumhouse-produced horror-action series revolves around a twisted annual American holiday put forth by the New Founding Fathers of America (NFFA) where all crime is totally legal for 12 hours straight, meaning you can literally get away with murder.

In the years since the first film, the concept of "purging" has entered pop culture. It's become something that everyone, in some capacity, understands the mechanics of. It originated after a road rage incident led the wife of series creator James DeMonaco to half-heartedly float the idea of every citizen being allowed one free crime a year. "It stayed with me," DeMonaco said in a behind-the-scenes featurette. "I turned that into this holiday where once a year all crime, including murder, was legal." There are currently five "Purge" films, all of which offer a different perspective of the carnage. With a sixth entry currently in development, it's clear that DeMonaco still has more to say. As we await the next installment, let's take a look at the existing ones and see how they stack up.