How The Punisher: One Last Kill's Ending Sets Up Spider: Brand New Day

Contains spoilers for "The Punisher: One Last Kill"

At the end of "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 1, Punisher (Jon Bernthal) broke out of Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) prison and was on the run again. Marvel has confirmed that the vigilante's new special, "The Punisher: One Last Kill," occurs before and during the events of "Born Again" Season 2. And fans won't have to wait long to see him again, since the "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" trailer shows Punisher in all his glory. The question now is: Does "One Last Kill" set up anything for "Brand New Day?"

The answer may be disappointing, but we do get a hint of where Frank's mental state will be for the upcoming Spidey flick. "One Last Kill" starts off largely contemplative, with Frank Castle visiting his family's graves and considering taking his own life. However, new villain Ma Gnucci (Judith Light) sends a barrage of lowlifes after him, forcing Frank to keep fighting. By the end, he saves a family and dons his iconic Punisher suit.

It's the same suit in "Brand New Day," albeit now more faded than it was in "One Last Kill." Frank's clearly put in a lot of work between the two projects, as he's now committed to protecting New Yorkers who are unable to defend themselves. Sadly, "One Last Kill" doesn't have a scene where Frank meets Peter Parker (Tom Holland) because the "Brand New Day" trailer really makes it seem like those two have a history.