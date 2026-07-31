Spider-Man: Brand New Day May Have Teased The MCU Debut Of Miles Morales

Contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" wouldn't be a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie without references to heroes that the movie technically isn't about. There are several levels to that game, though. While Sadie Sink's Jean Grey serves as the primary antagonist and Jon Bernthal's Frank "The Punisher" Castle is a key supporting character, Florence Pugh's Yelena "Black Widow" Belova shows up in a more traditional cameo capacity. Meanwhile, multiple Spider-Man villains turn up in roles so small that their appearances in the trailers amount to their entire screen time in the movie proper.

However, there's one cameo that's so small that fans will likely debate whether it counts as a cameo at all: The potential first on-screen MCU appearance of Miles Morales from the Spider-Verse movies.

At the end of "Brand New Day," Peter Parker (Tom Holland) exits the hospital while Frank is standing in an upstairs window and masquerading as Spider-Man. This fools the crowd standing outside, allowing Peter to slip out unnoticed — save for one person.

A child who's somewhat suspiciously credited as Web Kid (Elvis Carlos) clearly recognizes Peter as the real Spider-Man. Peter respects the kid's observational powers, and quietly confirms his identity. The two proceed to share a fun moment of web-slinging hand signs and Spider-Man chants that seems far too pointed to be accidental. It's not a "passing the torch" moment by any stretch of the imagination, but it definitely has similar enough elements to make you wonder.