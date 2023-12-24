Thanos' Snap & The Blip Killed The MCU - Viral Marvel Fan Analysis Explained

Thanos (Josh Brolin) turns the Marvel Cinematic Universe on its head in "Avengers: Infinity War." The Mad Titan collects all six Infinity Stones in his Infinity Gauntlet, using their power to snap his fingers and eliminate half of all life in the universe. For five years, the effects of the infamous Snap are left unresolved, that is, until the remaining Avengers take a stand. In "Avengers: Endgame," they travel through time, collect the Infinity Stones themselves, and return to the present to bring back all of those lost five years ago — an event known as the Blip.

While the Blip is seen as largely a worthwhile story element, some MCU fans feel it has done major harm to the franchise's narrative. Redditor u/Mavrickindigo brings this up in a thread, explaining that the Blip was such a big, story-altering event that future MCU projects are hampered by it. "It's such a major universe-shattering event that it has to be addressed and when it isn't, then the projects feel incomplete," they wrote. At the same time, other commenters, such as u/N8CCRG, feel that if every post-Blip MCU project discussed it, that too would come to the detriment of the narrative. Thus, there's no good way to tell a post-Blip story.

In the eyes of many, the Blip has effectively killed the MCU and its ability to push forward with new stories. Fans believe it could've been handled in a variety of better ways but simply wasn't.