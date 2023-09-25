Is Miles Morales Joining The MCU With Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4?

Audiences witnessed an ambitious crossover in 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which features Tom Holland's beloved portrayal of the flagship Marvel hero accompanied by Spider-Men and their collection of adversaries from different movie universes. The move not only resulted in a nearly $2 billion blockbuster hit but also got viewers thinking about who else could swing into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For many, Miles Morales seems the obvious next step, in large part thanks to the critically acclaimed "Spider-Verse" animated saga adding to the character's popularity. But what chance do we have of seeing this mash-up in a fourth MCU Spidey venture?

Rumors have been circulating about a live-action film centering on the Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli-created rendition of Spider-Man for some time, with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige teasing the possibility in 2015. Shortly before the release of "No Way Home," industry insider Daniel Richtman added fuel to the fire by stating that Sony is actively developing a live-action film starring the character.

Amy Pascal, who serves as a producer on both the MCU's Spider-Man movies and the "Spider-Verse" movies, has also shed some light on the matter. While she said in May 2023 that a live-action Miles Morales film is in the works, her stance on a Peter Parker–Miles Morales crossover isn't as clear. "You never know. I would never say no to anything," Pascal told The Hollywood Reporter in June 2023. "But we have a lot of movies to make about Miles and a lot of movies to make about Peter." That shouldn't be an automatic red flag for fans, however, since Marvel is notoriously tight-lipped regarding its biggest secrets.