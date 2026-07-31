Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Do Peter Parker And MJ End Up Together?

The movie brutally teases a potential MJ-Peter reunion with Jean Grey's (Sadie Sink) "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" journey. When Jean's telepathy can't get to Peter directly, she possesses MJ — and poses as her during a big, romantic, web-swinging and kissing scene lifted directly out of previous Spider-Man movies before revealing herself to Peter. Fortunately, this creepy fake-out has a silver lining, because it causes MJ and Peter to seek shelter with the Punisher (Jon Bernthal) and allows them to begin reconnecting for real.

MJ is understandably displeased to find out that Peter withheld the events of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" from her, and outright states that she doesn't love him because he doesn't even know him. Still, it's plain to see that they still have their easy chemistry, and that MJ is visibly warming up to Peter over the course of the movie. MJ is also revealed to be deeply disconnected from her current, unnamed love interest (Eman Esfandi). This suggests that on some level, she may harbor deep-set memories of happier times.

The possibility of MJ eventually unlocking her memories of Peter is set up at the very end of the movie, when Ned (Jacob Batalon) recovers his own knowledge of Peter by reenacting their old secret handshake from muscle memory. This all but confirms that even though MJ may not romantically connect with Peter right now, she may very well be able to unlock her own memories eventually.

So, where do the two stand by the time the credits roll? They might not be together yet, but there certainly is a big, red neon sign pointing toward a happy reconnection in the Marvel movies happening after "Brand New Day."