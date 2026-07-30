Is There A Post-Credits Scene In Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is the 38th feature film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that kind of longevity means that fans have come to expect certain things. There are the superheroes, of course, and the setup for Marvel movies happening after "Brand New Day," like the upcoming "Avengers: Doomsday." But there are also smaller things that every MCU fan looks forward to seeing.

One such key feature is, of course, credits scenes. Beginning with "Iron Man" way back in 2008, nearly every MCU feature film has included at least one, sometimes multiple, scenes which take place during and after the credits. Some of them are jokes, others are major teasers for storylines still to come, but if you're a seasoned MCU fan, you know you're supposed to sit through the credits and be on the lookout for extra bits of storytelling — even if not every Marvel post-credits scene pays off.

So does "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" add anything to this long-running tradition? Are there post-credits scenes, and if so, how many? Let's take a quick look at what you can expect.