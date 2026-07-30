Is There A Post-Credits Scene In Spider-Man: Brand New Day?
"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is the 38th feature film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that kind of longevity means that fans have come to expect certain things. There are the superheroes, of course, and the setup for Marvel movies happening after "Brand New Day," like the upcoming "Avengers: Doomsday." But there are also smaller things that every MCU fan looks forward to seeing.
One such key feature is, of course, credits scenes. Beginning with "Iron Man" way back in 2008, nearly every MCU feature film has included at least one, sometimes multiple, scenes which take place during and after the credits. Some of them are jokes, others are major teasers for storylines still to come, but if you're a seasoned MCU fan, you know you're supposed to sit through the credits and be on the lookout for extra bits of storytelling — even if not every Marvel post-credits scene pays off.
So does "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" add anything to this long-running tradition? Are there post-credits scenes, and if so, how many? Let's take a quick look at what you can expect.
Does Spider-Man: Brand New Day have a mid-credits scene?
Though "Iron Man" set the tone with a scene at the very, very end of the credits, the MCU has evolved its credits sequences in the years since to include "mid-credits" scenes, which drop in after the featured, graphics-driven credits just after the movie ends, but before the long white-on-black text scroll credits come in. We've gotten a lot of cool moments in that spot over the years.
So does "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" include a mid-credits sequence? Sadly, no. The film spends so much time setting up the new status quo for Peter Parker and Spider-Man by the end of the major "Brand New Day" narrative that it's nice to take a little breather and just let the credits roll, so you shouldn't expect anything to happen right in the middle of the credits other than, well, more credits. But that doesn't mean you should leave the second the credits start. No, you'll definitely want to stick around, even if it starts to feel like there's nothing left to see. We promise, there is.
Does Spider-Man: Brand New Day have an end-credits scene?
So now we come to the final key question: You've sat through the movie, you didn't see anything during the mid-credits changeover, you probably have to go to the bathroom, and you're wondering if everything is over and "Brand New Day" will be one of the few MCU entries with no scenes in the credits. So should you stick around?
Yes. Though you have to wait until the very, very end, even after the production company logos flash across the screen — which make it look like nothing else is coming — if you sit through the entire credits scroll of "Brand New Day" you will be rewarded with one last scene.
It's brief, and yes, you have to wait for all the credits to roll by before seeing it, but you'll definitely be glad you stayed in your seat if you just stay patient for a few minutes longer. With a runtime of nearly two-and-a-half hours, "Brand New Day" is far from the longest MCU movie, so you won't have to wait forever. Just show up prepared to stick around for the entire credits, as is MCU tradition, so you can see the extra goodies at the very, very end.