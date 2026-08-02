5 Most Controversial Talk Show Hosts Of All Time
The following article includes mentions of sexual assault and addiction.
Talk show hosts have a quiet way of becoming vital parts of our daily routine. They're who we turn to first thing in the morning to tell us what's happening in the world. They keep us entertained when we're stuck on the couch with a cold. They're responsible for orchestrating hilariously viral moments with our favorite celebrities. They feel like a friend — a source of trust and comfort that we can always count on.
Therefore, when a talk show host becomes clouded in controversy, it's like a gut punch. For many longtime viewers, it's hard to believe the smiling personality that graced their TV screens for years isn't quite who they thought. But even the most beloved hosts aren't immune from mistakes and slips of the tongue.
Throughout the lengthy history of talk shows, many popular hosts have fallen from grace due to their words and actions. From Ellen DeGeneres and the accusations of a toxic work environment, to Matt Lauer and the claims of sexual assault, to Whoopi Goldberg and her problematic on-air statements, talk show culture is unexpectedly riddled with controversial figures.
Ellen DeGeneres
For nearly two decades, Ellen DeGeneres brought feel-good energy to millions with "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." Whether she was shimmying over her coffee table, helping out a struggling family, or uniting artists with their biggest fans, everything the host did was under the umbrella of her motto: "Be kind to one another." But in July 2020, this platform was shattered when employees blew the whistle on the show's tumultuous behind-the-scenes environment.
In anonymous statements to BuzzFeed News, workers of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" alleged that they experienced racism, sexual misconduct, and wrongful termination. Though this toxicity mostly came from the senior producers, DeGeneres came under fire for not doing anything about it. In fact, according to the employees, they were told to not interact with her at all. "That 'be kind' b******* only happens when the cameras are on. It's all for show," one former employee told BuzzFeed. "I know they give money to people and help them out, but it's for show." An internal review by WarnerMedia ensued.
"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" ended in May 2022 after 19 seasons. In the years that followed, DeGeneres addressed the controversy and feelings around being canceled... sort of. In her 2024 Netflix comedy special "Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval," she poked fun at the situation, telling audiences (via Entertainment Tonight), "Everywhere I go, everyone's heard that I'm mean. Now when I walk into a restaurant, people are watching, waiting to see if I'll be mean. 'Do you think she'll be mean first and then dance?'"
Jerry Springer
Before shows like "Jersey Shore," "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," and "The Real Housewives" brought drama, hookups, and other jaw-dropping moments to our screens, there was the true pioneer of trash TV: Jerry Springer. Beginning in 1991 and running for 27 unforgettable seasons, "The Jerry Springer Show" was unlike anything audiences had ever seen.
Whether it was featuring individuals with unique disabilities (like conjoined twins Lori and George Schappell), airing out messy relationships that exploded into brawls, or spotlighting fetishes and mental illness (like the man who married his horse), "The Jerry Springer Show" regularly pushed the limit for the sake of entertainment and ratings. Despite being a staple of daytime television, even ousting Oprah Winfrey in ratings, Springer is said to have exploited his guests, many of whom were vulnerable, low-income individuals.
In the 2025 Netflix documentary "Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action," a former guest said (via Netflix), "The producers were coaching us on what to say and how to act. They weren't interested in what kind of impact it was going to have on you."
Though Springer passed away in 2023 from pancreatic cancer, his legacy of shock and spectacle lives on. "I think 'The Jerry Springer Show' really was a big part of a change in the way people behave in public toward each other," producer Melinda Chait Mele told The Guardian. And Springer was fully aware of his show's impact on TV and society as a whole. "I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize for everything I've ever done," he said (via Netflix). "I have ruined the culture."
Matt Lauer
For 20 years, Matt Lauer was the first face millions across America saw each morning. As one of the co-anchors of "Today," he was a talk show legend, delivering each day's breaking and entertainment news to the masses. However, that impressive tenure on air came to a crashing stop in 2017 after former NBC News employee Brooke Nevils accused Lauer of sexual misconduct.
In an interview with journalist and lawyer Ronan Farrow for his book "Catch and Kill," Nevils alleged that Lauer raped her in a hotel room while they were both in Russia for the 2014 Sochi Olympics. "It was nonconsensual in the sense that I was too drunk to consent," she said (via Variety). "It was nonconsensual in that I said, multiple times, that I didn't want to have a*** sex." Within 24 hours of learning about the allegation, NBC News cut ties with Lauer. Several other women later came forward to accuse Lauer of sexual harassment.
Regarding Nevils, Lauer claimed he engaged in a consensual extramarital affair with her. He said in a statement (via NBC News), "There was absolutely nothing aggressive about that encounter." Following the subsequent claims, he said (via People), "Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly." He added, "Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching, and I'm committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job."
Dr. Phil
A 20-year staple of daytime talk show programming, the "Dr. Phil" show is synonymous with tough conversations about mental health struggles, addiction, dysfunctional family dynamics, and the occasional viral moment (remember "catch me outside" girl Danielle Bregoli, also known as Bhad Bhabie?). On the show, which ended in 2023 so that he could pursue prime-time, Dr. Phil McGraw never pretended to be the next Drew Barrymore. He had a direct, "tough love" attitude and wasn't afraid to call out guests when needed. But behind-the-scenes, McGraw came under fire for more than a bit of bluntness.
Over the years, the host has had quite the variety of allegations against him, which were detailed on the 2026 special "Dirty Rotten Scandals." Several "Dr. Phil" guests accused him of public humiliation that caused their mental health to suffer after appearing on the program. Others, including "Survivor" star Todd Herzog, alleged that McGraw purposely left alcohol in the dressing rooms of recovering addicts, hoping they'd relapse on TV. Additionally, segment producer Leah Rothman sued McGraw for alleged false imprisonment and emotional distress. According to her, he locked 300 workers in a room because he believed one of them spilled confidential information to the press.
A statement from McGraw's legal team said (via Us Weekly), "These claims are not new and have previously been raised, thoroughly addressed, and refuted. They are false, misleading, and lack factual foundation." It continued, "Any implication that Dr. McGraw or the production of the program engaged in improper, unethical, or unlawful conduct is inaccurate."
Whoopi Goldberg
Though she might be celebrated as the longest consecutive panelist of "The View," Whoopi Goldberg has found herself in hot water several times over her 19-year tenure due to controversial statements made on air. Her biggest fallout came in early 2022, when she was suspended from her hosting duties for two weeks after sharing her belief that the Holocaust wasn't racially motivated.
"Let's be truthful, the Holocaust isn't about race," Goldberg said (via The Guardian). "It's not. It's about man's inhumanity to man, that's what it's about. These are two groups of white people." Shortly after the segment aired, ABC News announced her two-week suspension and Goldberg issued a public apology. "I said the Holocaust 'is not about race, but about man's inhumanity to man,'" she said (via The Guardian). "I should have said it is about both. As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, 'The Holocaust was about the Nazi's systematic annihilation of the Jewish people, who they deemed to be an inferior race.' I stand corrected."
A year after her suspension, she received backlash from audiences after rudely asking fellow panelist Alyssa Farah Griffin if she was expecting (she wasn't). Then, in 2024, working class Americans slammed Goldberg for pretending to relate to their financial struggles. She said on "The View" (via Entertainment Tonight), "I appreciate that people are having a hard time. Me too. I work for a living. If I had all the money in the world, I would not be here." Fans were quick to point out her net worth of $20 million. "She is truly out of touch," one commenter said.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).