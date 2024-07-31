What Happened To Dr. Phil: Why His Show Was Canceled & Where He Is Now

Once upon a time, Dr. Phil McGraw ruled the airwaves. At its peak, his talk show, "Dr. Phil," was the most popular talk show in America. It regularly drew millions of viewers and still plays in repeats across the land, in spite of its 2023 cancellation. When McGraw pulled the plug on the series, he was still pulling in 2 million viewers, coming in second to what was then "Live with Kelly and Ryan." But he chose to exit the program for primetime pastures, battling rumors of advertiser loss, accusations of guest exploitation (including late actor Shelley Duvall), and a BuzzFeed article detailing alleged employee abuse.

"This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career. But while I'm moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do. I am compelled to engage with a broader audience because I have grave concerns for the American family, and I am determined to help restore a clarity of purpose as well as our core values," said McGraw in a press statement, as printed by Global News.

Indeed, he has done just that. In 2024, McGraw launched Merit Street Media,a streaming network available through multiple cable outlets and over the internet for free with ads. With the support of the Trinity Broadcast Network — a longtime stalwart among Christian cable networks — it concentrates on the talk show format. Merit Street Media airs repeats of Steve Harvey's talk show "Steve" and new shows from Nancy Grace, among others. There is also news coverage and events from the Professional Bull Riders League. And there's one important program that will be of particular interest to McGraw's fans.