Ellen DeGeneres Reveals Why She'll Be Canceled Again - But She's Joking (Mostly)

Ellen DeGeneres talked about being "canceled" — and said it'll probably happen again. (Sort of.)

During a show at the Largo at the Coronet Theater, located in the West Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, DeGeneres joked — while performing in front of an audience — that she got booted from the entertainment industry. (Rolling Stone reported the comedian's quips, as a reporter was on site for the event.)

"Oh yeah, I got kicked out of show business," DeGeneres said, apparently with a sarcastic tone. "There's no mean people in show business. ... I became this one-dimensional character who gave stuff away and danced up steps. Do you know how hard it is to dance up steps? Would a mean person dance up steps? Had I ended my show by saying, 'Go f*** yourself,' people would've been pleasantly surprised."

Degeneres is, of course, riffing on the fact that her talk show, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," she danced a lot and was also apparently terrible to her staff. In the summer of 2020, Buzzfeed News released a report with behind-the-scenes information about alleged mistreatment of employees at "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," who universally proclaimed that DeGeneres' "be kind" mantra was all an elaborate act. The talk show officially ended in 2022. DeGeneres did release an apology, but that didn't change the result.

From there, DeGeneres joked a little more about why she'll be "canceled" in the future — and it has nothing to do with workplace environments, according to her.