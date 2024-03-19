Is Cyclops A Cop? The Heated Argument Over Marvel's X-Men Leader, Explained

People who have spent any time in the X-Men corners of social media may be familiar with the "Cyclops is a cop" meme. It attests that the mutant field leader is ... well, not a police officer, per se, but a boring character that's too law-abiding and straight-laced for his own good. As its detractors tend to quickly point out, the claim is also patently false.

Yes, the untold truth of Cyclops features struggles with power, family drama, and leading his troops to victory — all properties one might associate with a detective or military character archetype. However, his actual actions are the opposite of "cop." The teams he leads are illegal vigilante groups that dedicate themselves to minority issues — that is, mutant rights and survival — as much as they do to fighting supervillains.

Cyclops' entire backstory is full of behavior that qualifies him as arguably the most extremist X-Man out there, from purposefully sheltering a carrier of the deadly Phoenix Force to outright mutant rights rebellion and martyrdom. At one point, he effectively rules over the island base of Utopia, leading the X-Men to a conflict against the real "cops" of the "Avengers vs. X-Men" storyline — the Avengers. Yes, Scott Summers might wear blue and find himself at the forefront of most mutant-themed conflicts — but if you look at his actions as a whole, he's far more likely to find himself on trial than side with the authorities.